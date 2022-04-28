Two more teams were eliminated from the title race on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks handled the Zach LaVine-less Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum before the Golden State Warriors edged out the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center. Big men dominated the Fantasy leaderboard and we'll go over the top stat lines from the two-game slate before previewing DFS do's and don'ts for Wednesday's three-game slate here.

Wednesday standouts

Nikola Jokic DEN • C • 15 PPG 27.1 APG 7.9 SPG 1.47 3P/G 1.311 View Profile

The reigning MVP didn't go out with a whimper on Wednesday. Jokic did everything he could to keep the Nuggets in the hunt against the Dubs by racking up 30 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists. He made 12 of his 18 field goal attempts and contributed on defense with one steal and a pair of blocks. Jokic didn't have enough help in the end and Denver couldn't keep up with the Dubs' offensive firepower.

Nikola Vucevic CHI • C • 9 PPG 17.6 RPG 11 BPG .97 View Profile

Vucevic struggled against the Bucks all throughout the regular season and managed to finish his season with four double-doubles in five games against the defending champs. The Bulls big man totaled 19 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists against Milwaukee on Wednesday. He could've posted some much more impressive numbers had he not missed loads of open shots throughout the season. Vucevic never quite found his touch from range.

Klay Thompson GS • SG • 11 PPG 20.4 APG 2.8 SPG .5 3P/G 3.563 View Profile

Curry led all Warriors with 30 points, but Thompson's Fantasy production was almost just as strong. The catch-and-shoot sniper posted 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and four steals against Denver on Wednesday. He quietly averaged 22.6 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting in the series. Thompson's 3-point efficiency is back up and he's impacting games defensively like a true two-way wing.

Who to play

Luka Doncic DAL • PG • 77 PPG 28.4 RPG 9.1 BPG .55 View Profile

Doncic has a chance to gift Dallas its first series win since 2011 on Thursday. The Mavericks star has averaged a 30-point double-double against the Utah Jazz since returning from a two-game layoff and has been phenomenal when presented a closeout opportunity. Mike Conley is struggling on both sides of the ball and Donovan Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring tweak, so the stars are aligned for another big night from Doncic.

Who to fade

Spencer Dinwiddie DAL • PG • 26 PPG 13.7 APG 5.2 SPG .66 3P/G 1.672 View Profile

Dinwiddie was a strong play when Doncic was sidelined but has lost a ton of value over the past two games. The lanky combo guard averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game through the first three games of the first round. He's averaged just 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 29.4 percent shooting over his past two games. Jalen Brunson is the true No. 2 option in Dallas, so Dinwiddie should be considered an afterthought.

