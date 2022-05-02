The second round began Sunday with a two-game slate and two more series will begin on Monday. The Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers before the Dallas Mavericks visit the Phoenix Suns. There are sure to be more monster stat lines following this weekend's action, and we'll recap three of Sunday's best performances before spotlighting a key DFS target for Monday below.

Sunday standouts

Ja Morant MEM • PG • 12 PPG 27.4 APG 6.7 SPG 1.16 3P/G 1.544 View Profile

The second round's first Grizzlies-Warriors matchup was a thriller. Morant stuffed the stat sheet with 34 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists in a losing effort. He needed 31 shots to get there but seems poised to be aggressive against the Dubs after having several poor shooting nights in the first round. He'll have to push the pace to keep up with Golden State's high-octane offense.

Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL • PF • 34 PPG 29.9 RPG 11.6 BPG 1.36 View Profile

Antetokounmpo kicked off the Bucks' second-round series with a triple-double. His scoring total was lower than usual at 24, but he chipped in with 13 points and twelve assists. Boston's stingy defense is making him work on offense, so he could need to keep finding other ways to contribute moving forward.

Jordan Poole GS • SG • 3 PPG 18.5 APG 4 SPG .79 3P/G 2.776 View Profile

Poole rebounded from his dud of a game at the end of the first round by being a driving force in the Warriors' first second-round win. The combo guard was relegated to the bench for the first time this postseason for Gary Payton II. However, he erupted for a team high 31 points to go along with eight rebounds and nine assists. Poole is too important to the Dubs to be limited by Stephen Curry's return.

Who to play

Bam Adebayo MIA • C • 13 PPG 19.1 RPG 10.1 BPG .79 View Profile

Adebayo's modest playoff averages of 12.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists have caused his price to drop significantly. While he hasn't played well lately, he's in a great spot to bounce back Monday against a Philadelphia 76ers team that lacks depth at center. Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Game 1 and neither DeAndre Jordan or Paul Reed should be able to contain Miami's star center.

