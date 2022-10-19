The 2022-23 NBA season is underway. Tuesday's opening night two-game slate featured the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers. There was no shortage of star power, and all the big names put up strong stat lines in their season debuts.

Did you miss out on the action? We'll go over Tuesday's best and worst performers here before looking forward to Wednesday's action.

Opening night standouts

Jayson Tatum BOS • SF • 0 PPG 35 RPG 12 BPG 1 View Profile

Tatum was one of three players who totaled exactly 61 DraftKings fantasy points on Tuesday, but I'd say he was the most impressive member of the trio. The Boston Celtics forward tallied 35 points on 65 percent shooting to go along with 12 boards. Fantasy managers should expect him to be very active on the glass with Robert Williams out for an extended period of time. While Friday's matchup against the Miami Heat's often stout defense could be tough, Tatum will surely finish out the week on a high note against Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero.

Stephen Curry GS • PG • 30 PPG 33 APG 7 SPG 4 3P/G 4 View Profile

Curry was the only Warriors player who eclipsed 30 minutes on ring night at the Chase Center and did not disappoint. He sank four triples en route to a 33-point performance and was locked in defensively as well. Curry tallied one block and four steals on the night. He and Jordan Poole tied with a team-high seven assists in the Western Conference matchup. Expect a healthy helping of Curry while the Dubs slowly ramp up Klay Thompson following last year's title run.

James Harden PHI • PG • 1 PPG 22 APG 10.3 SPG 1.26 3P/G 2.277 View Profile

Many question Harden's offensive prowess following his injury-riddled 2022-23 season, but he responded to the criticism by dropping 35 points on 64.2 percent shooting against the Celtics on opening night. He grabbed eight boards, dished out seven dimes, and made five of his nine attempts from deep. The Beard converted all 12 of his free-throw attempts against one of the more talented defensive teams in the league as well. Fantasy managers who drafted him or plan on rostering him regularly in DFS contests should feel optimistic given his hot start.

Opening Night Duds

Montrezl Harrell PHI • C • 5 PPG 13.1 RPG 6.1 BPG .61 View Profile

Harrell didn't do much of anything in his first game with Philly. Joel Embiid started off slow, and his backup didn't provide his usual spark off the bench. The perpetual sixth man scored two points on 1-for-3 shooting and committed three fouls in 11 minutes. I don't expect this to be the norm for him, but he certainly hasn't started the year off on the right foot.

Al Horford BOS • PF • 42 PPG 6 RPG 5 BPG 0 View Profile

Horford isn't going to become a superstar without his team's starting center available, but he should be a lot better than he was on Tuesday night. The Celtics big man struggled to impact the game against the 76ers after committing a flagrant foul in the first quarter and finished the contest with six points and five rebounds in 23 minutes. His points came on a pair of 3-pointers from the corner. He should bounce back in time though, as Blake Griffin and Noah Vonleh don't appear likely to provide much support off the pine.

Injury news worth noting

Zach LaVine CHI • SG • 8 PPG 24.4 APG 4.5 SPG .61 3P/G 2.761 View Profile

The Chicago Bulls are already dealing with injury problems. Lonzo Ball is set to miss the start of the season because of a knee injury, and LaVine (knee) has already been ruled out for his team's season opener against the Miami Heat. DeMar DeRozan's Fantasy outlook is spectacular, as he averaged 33.9 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game without LaVine last season. Ayo Dosunmu and other role players could get a bump in usage as well, but there's better value on the table at guard.

Who to play

Tre Jones SA • PG • 33 PPG 6 APG 3.4 SPG .61 3P/G .145 View Profile

Lots of Fantasy managers will lock in on big names like Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Damian Lillard for Wednesday's 12-game main slate, but Jones could be a strong under-the-radar option worth considering in DFS or season-long Fantasy. The 22-year-old is now the oldest point guard on the San Antonio Spurs' young team and averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game in 11 starts last year. The Charlotte Hornets will have a modified backcourt rotation while LaMelo Ball recovers from an ankle injury. Jones could take advantage of his playmaking against a squad that gave up the second-most assists per game to opposing teams last season. Jones is the only current Spur who averaged at least three assists per game in 2021-22.

