The first two weeks of the 2022-23 season have flown by and Week 3 will begin with a seven-game main slate on Halloween. Several of last weekend's top performers are set to play on Monday and could benefit from ideal matchups. We'll review some of Sunday's strongest performances before identifying a struggling player and a priority DFS play for Monday here.

Who's hot

Donovan Mitchell CLE • SG • 45 PPG 32.2 APG 7.3 SPG 1.67 3P/G 4.167 View Profile

Most people expected Mitchell's fantasy value to drop after his move to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Darius Garland's early season eye injury has allowed the former Utah Jazz guard to strive early on. He averaged 31.0 points and 7.7 assists on 50 percent shooting in week two and has scored at least 38 points in each of his last two games. It appears like everything will run through Mitchell until Garland returns and his otherworldly efficiency has made him a steal so far regardless of format.

Luka Doncic DAL • PG • 77 PPG 36.7 APG 8.7 SPG 1.67 3P/G 2 View Profile

Doncic is averaging one real point per minute after dropping 44 on the Orlando Magic in his last outing. The Dallas Mavericks star is first in total points, sixth in total assists, and 17th in total rebounds. He's well on his way to a scoring title if he remains healthy this season and his counting stats across the board are top-notch. His three-point percentage, free throw percentage, and turnovers are afterthoughts when you consider all the other things he can bring to your fantasy team.

Cade Cunningham DET • SG • 2 PPG 22.6 APG 6.7 SPG 1 3P/G 1.286 View Profile

The Detroit Pistons dusted off the Golden State Warriors thanks to a near triple-double from Cunningham on Sunday. He scored 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He averaged 25.8 points, 7.5, and 6.5 assists on 47.1 percent shooting in Week 2. His long ball still needs some work, but he's pieced together several other things after starting off the season shooting poorly overall.

Who's not

Paul George LAC • SF • 13 PPG 19 RPG 6.6 BPG .2 View Profile

Kawhi Leonard has already missed four games this season, but Paul George hasn't taken advantage of his absence. George is shooting under 40 percent from the field and under 30 percent from three. He's scored less than 20 points in four of the five games he's appeared in this season. While he did showcase his elite talent with one 40-point outburst, he hasn't looked close to a player who had second-round in fantasy drafts ahead of the 2022-23 season. A turnaround seems very likely if his co-star continues to miss time at this rate, though.

Friday DFS Target

Alperen Sengun HOU • C • 28 PPG 15.4 RPG 10 BPG 1.2 View Profile

Sengun started off the 2022-23 season on the bench, but a Bruno Fernando injury has already pushed the second-year big man into the starting lineup. The 20-year-old is averaging a double-double despite not starting in three of his first five games. Sengun's logged at least 30 minutes six times in his career and averaged 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in those contests. Facing off against a Los Angeles Clippers team that lacks center depth bodes well for his fantasy production in this matchup.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.