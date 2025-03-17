We are in the thick of the fantasy basketball playoffs in many leagues. Taking advantage of the Week 22 schedule could be key to keeping your hopes of winning a title alive. There are 18 teams that will play four games each in Week 22, giving an advantage to the players on those squads. There are also two teams that play just twice each, making it difficult to have a lot of faith in those players.

Four Games: CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAL, MIA, NO, NYK, PHI, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

Three Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, LAC, MEM, MIL, MIN, OKC, PHX, TOR

Two Games: DAL, ORL

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 22nd week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Stephon Castle, SAS

Opponents: @LAL, vs. NYK, vs. PHI, @TOR

The Spurs will finish out the season with Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger) on the sidelines. Castle has started both of the last two games with them out. First, he posted 26 points and three three-pointers over 29 minutes against the Hornets. He followed that up with 17 points and seven assists over 36 minutes against the Pelicans. Going back even further, Castle has averaged 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers over his last 10 games. Combine his expanded role with a four-game week and he should be locked into fantasy starting lineups.

Consider starting: Tre Jones, CHI

Opponents: @UTA, @PHX, @SAC, @LAL

The Bulls are dealing with injuries to Josh Giddey (ankle), Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder). That has contributed to Jones starting and averaging 33 minutes over the last six games. He has thrived in his new role, averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. He also shot 52.2% from the field during that span. Dosunmu is out for the season, there have been no positive updates regarding Ball and Giddey is expected to at least remain out for Monday's game against the Jazz. Jones should continue to play enough to provide value during a four-game week.

Consider sitting: Klay Thompson, DAL

Opponents: @IND, vs. DET

Despite all of their injuries, the Mavericks are still fighting to make the Play-In Tournament. They have been relying heavily on Thompson, who has averaged 30 minutes over their last 11 games. He converted that into averages of 17.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.3 three-pointers. However, he shot just 41.3% from the field during that stretch, which is in line with his disappointing season mark of 41.5%. Most of his fantasy value comes from points and three-pointers. With just two games upcoming, he could struggle to help fantasy managers in both departments.

Forwards

Consider starting: Justin Champagnie, WAS

Opponents: @POR, @ UTA, vs. ORL, @NYK

The Wizards are well on their way to having yet another high pick in the draft. As they close out the season, we should see plenty of their young players. One young player who they hope will be a big part of their future is Bilal Coulibaly, but he is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Champagnie has not only started all three games since Coulibaly went down, but he logged at least 31 minutes in each of them. Over those three games, he averaged 12.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. With four games on the horizon, Champagnie could provide significant contributions.

Consider sitting: P.J. Washington, DAL

Opponents: @IND, vs. DET

The Mavericks received a boost Sunday with Washington returning from a seven-game absence because of an ankle injury. He wasn't eased back into action, playing 32 minutes against the 76ers. He didn't look rusty, either, posting 29 points, 12 rebounds and one steal. With the Mavericks missing so many key players, Washington should be one of their leading scorers down the stretch. However, with just two games upcoming, this might not be the week to feel good about starting him.

Centers

Consider starting: Donovan Clingan, POR

Opponents: vs. WAS, vs. MEM, vs. DEN, vs. BOS

Clingan has started each of the last 14 games for the Trail Blazers. He has battled foul trouble, which limited him to averaging 24 minutes during that span. While that certainly hurts his fantasy upside, he still averaged 7.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 blocks during that span. He also shot 54.8% from the field. Deandre Ayton (calf) might not play again this season, so Clingan should be locked into his starting role moving forward. For those searching for rebounds and blocks, Clingan could make a significant impact in both departments for his upcoming four-game week.

Consider sitting: Jakob Poeltl, TOR

Opponents: @PHX, @GSW, vs. SAS

The Raptors have been resting some of their starters down the stretch as they try to improve their draft lottery odds. That has contributed to Poeltl missing three of their last six games. Even when he does play, they have been limiting his minutes. He is averaging 30 minutes per game for the season, but he has only averaged 23 minutes over his last seven games. Even if the Raptors don't rest him at all this upcoming week, there's no guarantee that he will play enough minutes to warrant starting him for a limited three-game week.

Consider sitting: Naz Reid, MIN

Opponents: vs. IND, vs. NO, vs. NO

When Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle were both out with injuries, Reid produced some gaudy numbers. He had a 17-game stretch as a starter in which he averaged 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers. However, Gobert and Randle are back now, which has pushed Reid back to the bench. Over the last four games in that role, he has averaged 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers. His scoring upside is limited now, and the Timberwolves will play just three games this week. Benching Reid could prove to be a wise move.