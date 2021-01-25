Week 6 once again features a majority of teams with four-game schedules, leading to a couple of jumbo-sized slates Monday and Wednesday, with another double-digit-game night Friday. While the schedule is fairly balanced, COVID-19 and conventional injuries both continue to exert their influence throughout the league. With those factors in mind, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 6:

Teams with four games: Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

Teams with three games: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers

Guards

Start: Evan Fournier, Magic

51% start rate in CBS leagues

Fournier has made a highly successful return from a nine-game absence due to a back injury, averaging 25.0 points 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 32.0 minutes in his first two games back. The veteran guard is shooting a career-high from the field, while also chipping in a career-best 1.3 steals per game. He finished Sunday's game against Charlotte with 21 points, six assists, three rebounds, three 3-pointers and a steal. With Orlando down to rookie Cole Anthony at point guard, Fournier should continue to serve as one of the top offensive options heading into a four-game week.

Start: Wayne Ellington, Pistons

3% start rate in CBS leagues

Ellington always comes with the caveat of a well-earned reputation for streaky shooting, but the veteran is a classic case of striking while the iron is hot. Ellington heads into a four-game week with a firm grasp of the starting shooting guard job and averaging 18.8 points (on 55.8 percent shooting, including 58.3 percent from three-point range), 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 30.3 minutes over his last four contests. Ellington also boasts career-best figures of 11.9 points, 51.7 percent shooting and 50.0 percent three-point shooting over his first 11 games, giving him some serious momentum heading into the week.

Also consider: Goran Dragic, MIA; Seth Curry, PHI

Sit: Elfrid Payton, Knicks

43% start rate in CBS leagues

Payton plays on the slowest-paced team in the league and headed into a Sunday night matchup against the Blazers with four single-digit scoring efforts in his last six games. The veteran is shooting an abysmal 39.3 percent during that span, including 20.0 percent from 3-point range, and he's dished out a modest 3.2 assists per contest in that sample. With just three games on his schedule, and rookie Immanuel Quickley breathing down his neck, Payton is best kept on the bench this week.

Forwards

Start: Taurean Prince, Cavs

8% start rate in CBS leagues

Prince has stepped into his new role in Cleveland seamlessly, averaging 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block across 27 minutes over his first two games with the Cavs. That follows a relatively strong finish to his Nets tenure, when he had three double-digit scoring efforts across his last four games in Brooklyn. The veteran is draining a career-high 40.0 percent of his shots from behind the arc, and with Kevin Love still out for the foreseeable future due to a calf injury, Prince should continue enjoying a decent-sized role in the forward rotation behind Larry Nance and Cedi Osman. The Cavs were blown out by Boston on Sunday, but Prince still managed nien points, five assists, three steals, two three-pointers and a block in 21 minutes off the bench.

Start: Doug McDermott, Pacers

21% start rate in CBS leagues

McDermott currently has a hold of the starting small forward job, and he's now putting up career-highs in points (12.9), rebounds (3.9), assists (1.5) and shot attempts (9.7) while also shooting an impressive 48.6 percent from the field. The veteran wing is averaging 15.1 points (on 53.4 percent shooting, including 47.2 percent from behind the arc), 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists over his last seven games, and he'll be set up for another productive week with four games on the Pacers' slate.

Also consider: Justin Holiday, IND

Sit: Darius Bazley, Thunder

37% start rate in CBS leagues

Bazley not only has one fewer game than most of the league this week, but he also went into Sunday's game against the Clippers with five single-digit scoring tallies in the previous seven contests. Bazley is putting up 9.3 shot attempts per game in that sample (compared to 10.4 for the season) and is draining them at an unsightly 30.8 percent clip. Inefficiency has actually been an issue for Bazley all season (37.9% FG). He's an unnecessarily risky start on a three-game week.

Centers

Start: James Wiseman, Warriors

46% start rate in CBS leagues

The rookie has had some of the expected ups and downs of a first-year player, but Wiseman enters the new week with a head of steam after averaging 14.4 points (57.7 percent shooting), 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 block across his last five games. Notably, Wiseman continues to average just 21.4 minutes per contest for the season (23.0 over the five-game sample), and he's only taken three 3-point attempts over the last five games after averaging 1.6 per game over his first nine contests. However, given the Warriors' ultra-fast pace and Wiseman's talent as a scorer, he retains upside with four games on his slate.

Start: Naz Reid, Timberwolves

18% start rate in CBS leagues

Karl-Anthony Towns is still on the shelf with COVID-19 as the new week begins, and it's conceivable that he sits out all of Minnesota's four games. Obviously, that would work to Reid's benefit, and he already checks into the new week with averages of 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.7 blocks across his last three games. Reid's efficiency is through the roof in that span, as evidenced by a field goal percentage north of 60 percent, including 50.0 percent from deep on 3.3 attempts per game. Reid will open the new week with two matchups against the fast-paced Warriors, and he also has a favorable matchup against the Cavs to wrap up his four-game ledger.

Sit: Wendell Carter, Bulls

31% start rate in CBS leagues

Carter has both a truncated schedule and an injury concern coming into the new week, so sitting him is the easy play. He's expected to miss his third straight game Monday night, and the Bulls' matchup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday has already been postponed. That essentially leaves Carter on a one-game week (Saturday vs. POR), so make sure the big man is removed from your lineup in weekly leagues.