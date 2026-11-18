Steals and blocks win fantasy basketball category leagues, and these 10 defensive stat-stuffers are delivering them in bunches early in the 2026-27 NBA season. Dyson Daniels leads the league with 2.9 steals per game, while Victor Wembanyama tops the blocks leaderboard at 4.1 per game. Donovan Clingan, Walker Kessler and Myles Turner offer elite rim protection, and Christian Braun, Bam Adebayo, Paul George and Kris Dunn are piling up steals. Whether you're scanning the waiver wire for category help or shopping for trade targets in 9-cat and 8-cat formats, here's a breakdown of each player's stats and fantasy value for the weeks ahead.

Dyson Daniels, Hawks

Daniels is leading the league with a whopping 2.9 steals per game, which, although it is a very impressive number, is nothing new for him, as he finished the season in 2024-25 as the league's steals leader with three per game. He also finished last season (tied with Ausar Thompson) as the league's steals leader with two per game. With this track record, Daniels is as reliable as it gets when it comes to delivering defensive stats. He is also on pace to average over 5.5 assists per game for a second straight season.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

It is no surprise that the 7-foot-4 phenom is going to continue piling up blocks like a stone mason building a wall. Wembanyama is leading the league with a monstrous 4.1 blocks per game, on track for a new career high, but he is also using active hands and good instincts to nab 1.1 steals per game. His incredible efforts are an overwhelming factor in the Spurs owning one of the best defenses early in the season, as they are holding opponents to 105.9 points per game, which is the third-fewest in the league.

Matisse Thybulle, Lakers

Thybulle has been so impactful defensively that he has maintained a starting role with his new squad despite averaging just 7.4 points per game on 43 percent shooting. He is currently working on a streak of six straight games with at least three steals, and he also has at least one block in the last four outings. Thybulle is also the only player in the league with totals of more than 30 steals and 10 blocks at this point in the season, while he is averaging 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers

Clingan showed that he could stand as a solid rim protector right from the start, averaging 1.6 blocks per game in his rookie season. He stepped things up a notch last year with 1.7 blocks per game, while also averaging 12.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Now, the third-year big man is looking even more imposing on the defensive side, averaging 2.3 blocks, along with 11 points, 10.6 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. His ability to excel in his role, even in relatively limited minutes, is a major factor in the Trail Blazers' early success this season.

Christian Braun, Nuggets

Braun has emerged as a pickpocket this season, as he went from averaging a career-high 1.1 steals per game in 2024-25 and 0.7 steals per game last season to averaging 2.2 in 33.8 minutes per game through 12 games played this season. His ability to lock down defensively is certainly part of why he was able to earn himself a starting role with the Nuggets, and he seems to be buying into that with real conviction in his fifth season. He also continues to deliver efficient offense, hitting 48.3 percent from the field.

Walker Kessler, Lakers

Kessler has been a fantastic addition for the Lakers, playing a key part in their great success to start the season. The fifth-year big man is averaging 14.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, while also dominating defensively with 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. Kessler has averaged at least two blocks per game every season except last season, when he played only five games, making him one of the most reliable and effective rim protectors of his generation. All signs indicate that he should continue to prosper in his new environment.

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Adebayo got off to a bit of a slow start to the season, scoring in single digits in two of the first four games. However, he totaled eight steals and three blocks over those four outings and has since kept up the defense, while also finding his groove offensively. The dynamic big man is averaging a career-best 2.1 steals per game and has snagged three steals six times in his 14 appearances. It would be ideal to see him rack up a few more blocks, as he is averaging just 0.7 per game so far. Nonetheless, his all-around effort has helped lead his squad to five straight wins and an 8-2 record over the last 10 games.

Myles Turner, Bucks

Turner has not been at his best lately, averaging a career-low 7.4 points per game while shooting just 36 percent from the field. On the other hand, he continues to make his presence felt defensively, averaging 2.1 blocks per game. He has averaged at least two blocks per game in seven of his 11 past seasons and could be on pace for another, despite playing just 27.1 minutes per game, which is the fourth fewest of his career.

Paul George, Celtics

George is looking revitalized in his first season with the Celtics, as he is averaging 20.8 points in 30.2 minutes per game, which is more points in fewer minutes than either of the last two seasons. On top of the impressive offense, the 36-year-old is locking down defensively with an average of two steals per game, which is on pace for his highest average since 2021-22, and a mark he has achieved just three times through his previous 16 seasons.

Kris Dunn, Clippers

Despite not standing out as a significant offensive contributor, Dunn has managed to earn himself a central role for the Clippers over the last few seasons by sticking to his reputation for hard work and being a disruptor on the defensive end. He has kept it up early this season by averaging 2.1 steals per game, which is on track for a career high. He also does a good job of remaining selective with his shots, as he is hitting at least 47 percent from the field for a fourth time in five seasons. Additionally, he is working on a second straight season shooting at least 37 percent from deep.