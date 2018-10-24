Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: De'Aaron Fox, Zach Lavine trending up early

Every two weeks, we'll take a look around the league to see whose stock is trending up or down. Here's the Fantasy basketball watch:

POINT GUARDS

Trending Up

De'Aaron Fox, SAC: Fox had a rough night Tuesday in Denver, but he legitimately looks like one of the most improved players in the NBA in the early going, having boosted his numbers across the stat sheet while helping spearhead a surprisingly high-powered Kings offense. Sacramento came into Tuesday night's action second only to the Pelicans in average points per game, with Fox's near nine-point improvement in scoring (11.6 to 20.3 points) and 11-point-plus boost in shooting percentage (41.2 to 52.5) playing an integral part.

Trending Down

Patrick Beverley, LAC: Beverley has always had a bit of three-and-D slant to his game, but the offensive component is lacking for the veteran through four games. Beverley is shooting just 26 percent from the floor, including an ugly 2-for-14 from distance. While the defense is still there — as evidenced by his four steals against the Rockets on Sunday — Beverley's current offensive deficiency has him trending in the wrong direction.

SHOOTING GUARDS

Trending Up

Zach LaVine, CHI: LaVine's first campaign in the Windy City got a considerably late start while he worked back from an ACL tear, but he did get 24 games in before season's end. The experience almost served as a quasi-preseason for the young guard, who only drained 38.3 percent of his attempts on his way to an average of 16.7 points. Now having enjoyed a full offseason to work out the kinks and fully acclimate to the team's offense, the results are markedly different. Through his first three games, LaVine is averaging a whopping 32.3 points on 61.8 percent shooting, including 45.0 percent from three-point range. With backcourt mate Kris Dunn now slated to be out multiple weeks with an MCL strain and Lauri Markkanen (elbow) still not slated for return until sometime in November, LaVine's usage should remain elevated as the team's most potent offensive force.

Trending Down

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LAL: Speaking of KCP, the veteran has dug himself and Fantasy owners an early hole by averaging 4.7 points on 26.7 percent shooting over his first three games. Caldwell-Pope has already lost playing time to the more effective and younger Hart, as he's averaging just 21.3 minutes per game to Hart's 32.0. While he still profiles as an above-average defender, that may not be enough to keep on the first unit over the long term without a boost in offensive production.

SMALL FORWARDS

Trending Up

T.J. Warren, PHO: Warren is another young player coming off the bench and outplaying a veteran, as he's been notably more productive than starter Trevor Ariza. The fifth-year wing had the hot hand throughout preseason, and it's carried over into the first four games of the new campaign. Warren is draining a career-best 58.5 percent of his 13.7 attempts per game over the first three contests on his way to an average of 20.0 points over just 23.3 minutes. One of the most impressive and promising aspects of his production has been his improved accuracy — and willingness to shoot — from distance, albeit over a small sample. After shooting under 30.0 percent from three-point range in three of his first four seasons, Warren boasts a 57.1 percent success rate on 14 attempts thus far.

Trending Down

Trevor Ariza, PHO: Given that Phoenix paid up for Ariza in free agency, his role likely won't be in much jeopardy, but he's off to a relatively disappointing start offensively. The veteran started off the new campaign impressively enough with a 21-point effort against the Mavericks, but that's been followed by a combined 4-for-19 shooting tally over the subsequent pair of contests. This isn't necessarily an outlier, either, as Ariza has shot 41.7 percent or lower from the field in eight of his last nine seasons. Long story short: Ariza is a better real-life than Fantasy player, whose defensive contributions are often difficult to quantify.

POWER FORWARDS

Trending Up

Blake Griffin, DET: Griffin was solid during his post-All-Star-break stint with Detroit, but his numbers were slightly down from those he'd generated with the Clippers during the first half of last season. Fast forward to this season, and Griffin has already reminded us just how good he is when healthy. Griffin averaged 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the Pistons' first two games before erupting for the best individual performance of the young season Tuesday night against Philadelphia: 50 points (20-35 FG), 14 rebounds, six assists and a block. While Griffin will always be among the NBA's biggest injury liabilities, he's an immensely versatile contributor when at full strength.

Trending Down

Ryan Anderson, PHO: While Mirotic and Randle are on the way up, a former Pelican, Anderson, is struggling mightily in his latest stop. Anderson had already seen a downturn in Houston last season, averaging just 9.3 points on a modest 7.3 shot attempts per game, both his lowest figures since the 2010-11 season. However, a move to the fast-paced Suns had some potential to get more involved, considering the team's need for supplemental scoring alongside Devin Booker. That's yet to be the case for Anderson, who's averaging a meager 4.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game over his first three.

CENTERS

Trending Up

Steven Adams, OKC: Adams stepped up his involvement over the first two games of the season with Russell Westbrook sidelined with a knee issue, shaking off a sore back and taking double-digit shot attempts in both games on his way to a pair of double-doubles. Adams tallied 17 points in each game, and with Westbrook back in the lineup Sunday versus the Kings, he provided a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double over 34 minutes. The big man already averaged career highs in scoring (13.9) and rebounds (9.0) last season, and on a team that lost an important complementary offensive piece in Carmelo Anthony without replacing him with a comparable option, Adams could be in for yet another slight boost on the offensive end.

Trending Down