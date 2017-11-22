Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Finally healthy, Chris Paul moving in the right direction

Up Chris Paul Houston Rockets G

Paul finally made his return to the court on Nov. 16 after having been sidelined with a knee issue since the opener, and has looked good over his first pair of contests. In those two games, Paul is averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.0 made threes on 50.0 percent shooting overall. He bumped his minutes from 21 to 24 in his second game and should be back to a full workload by the weekend.

Up Eric Bledsoe Milwaukee Bucks G

Bledsoe is adapting well to his new home, scoring in double digits in five of his first six games and averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. His shooting (36.1 percent) is still a work in progress, but in an offense that's heavily skewed towards Giannis Antetokounmpo --- and to a lesser extent, Khris Middleton -- Bledsoe's 25.7 percent usage rate thus far is encouraging.

Up Spencer Dinwiddie Brooklyn Nets G

Dinwiddie has taken the reins of the starting point guard job in D'Angelo Russell's absence and is already thriving in his new opportunity. He's topped 20 points in two of his first three games as the starter and is averaging 9.0 assists overall during that span. Given Brooklyn's fast-paced, high-scoring attack, Dinwiddie projects for ample usage as long as Russell remains sidelined, which is expected to be for several more weeks, at a minimum. Dinwiddie looks like a must-start Fantasy option in this role.

Up Mario Chalmers Memphis Grizzlies G

Like Dinwiddie, Chalmers is in for extended run thanks to an injury to a front-line player, as Mike Conley is set for a multi-week absence. Chalmers has a pair of double-digit scoring efforts in his first four starts and is also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Down Jerian Grant Chicago Bulls G

Kris Dunn appears to have taken Grant's starting point guard job for the time being, as the latter has been in the midst of a week-plus slump after a strong start to the season. Grant has scored in single digits in six of his last seven games and is shooting just 34.8 percent over his last four. With a minute reduction apparently in his immediate future, his stock is heading south, making him droppable.

Down Tyler Ulis Phoenix Suns G