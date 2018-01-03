Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Isaiah Thomas, Blake Griffin look good after return from injury

Trending up Eric Gordon Houston Rockets SG

Like Paul, Gordon should be poised to improve on an already-strong first half while Harden is sidelined. The veteran sharpshooter most recently wrapped up a three-game stint with the first unit while Paul was out with an adductor strain, and he's back in the starting five again at Harden's shooting guard spot. Already averaging a solid 19.4 points, 2.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 made three-pointers across 32.5 minutes per contest, Gordon should see those numbers, along with his 14.8 field goal attempts per game, all bump up in the immediate future.

Trending up DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors SG

DeRozan's record-setting, 52-point effort against the Bucks on New Year's Day certainly clinches his spot in this category, but save for a couple of uncharacteristic clunkers, he'd been providing even better production than usual before that outburst. The All-Star has averaged 29.1 points (on 50.3 percent shooting, including 46.7 percent from three-point range) 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds over his last 10 games, and his career-high 4.9 assists on the season serve as evidence that he's considerably improved as a passer.

Trending up Lou Williams Los Angeles Clippers SG

Like DeRozan, Williams has taken his already impressive game to a new level as of late, scoring between 32 and 40 points in four of his last six games. He's been hot from virtually anywhere on the court during that span, and is also supplying the best rebounding (2.6), assist (4.8) and three-point accuracy (2.7 made threes on 40.6 percent shooting) of his career.

Trending down Joe Ingles Utah Jazz SF

Ingles rattled off double-digit scoring in eight of nine games between Nov. 22 and Dec. 9, but his production has taken a turn for the worse since that point. He's been in single digits in eight of the subsequent 10 contests while shooting 41.8 percent, a drop from his season-long figure of 44.0 percent. Even Rudy Gobert's absence due to a knee injury hasn't resulted in an uptick in production, as the continued strong play of rookie Donovan Mitchell and Rodney Hood are keeping Ingles' scoring responsibilities relatively low.

Trending up Kent Bazemore Atlanta Hawks SG