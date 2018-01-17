Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Jarrett Jack, Zach LaVine, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson trending up
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending most in both directions.
Every two weeks, we'll take a look around the league at whose stock is moving up, and whose is on the way down. We'll be reacting to the latest news and performances, with an eye on who might be for real and who is just on a hot streak.
|Trending up
Jarrett Jack New York Knicks PG
|It may have taken the veteran some time to acclimate to his new surroundings, but he's largely hit his stride over the past several weeks. Jack has scored in double digits in seven of the last nine games, and he's averaging 15.0 points, 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last four contests. Jack is shooting a blistering 59.1 percent overall on a solid 11.0 shot attempts during the latter span, including 50.0 percent from 3-point range. The increase in overall usage has been encouraging, and even Tim Hardaway Jr.'s recent return to the lineup could turn into a positive for Jack by affording him more assist opportunities.
|Trending up
John Wall Washington Wizards PG
|Wall's prospects typically trend in a favorable direction, but he's playing at a notch above his usual levels as of late. The All-Star has scored between 21 and 35 points in seven of his past eight games, while the 22.6 shot attempts he's putting up over his last five contests is a notable bump from the 16.5 he's averaging on the campaign. Encouragingly, Wall has kept his typically strong assist numbers up as well, as he's also dishing out an average of 12.2 dimes over the aforementioned five-game sample.
|Trending down
Tony Parker San Antonio Spurs PG
|Parker has recovered well from the torn quad that delayed his season debut until Nov. 27, but he's now struggling with an ankle injury. He's scored in single digits in each of the last six games, following a five-game stretch during which he'd tallied no fewer than 10 points. Parker's shooting efficiency has also dipped to 41.4 percent over the last five contests. With minutes that will likely be capped in the mid-20s for the remainder of the season -- as well as intermittent off days for maintenance purposes -- Parker doesn't project to offer much Fantasy punch the rest of the way.
ALSO TRENDING UP: De'Aaron Fox, SAC; Cory Joseph, IND; Isaiah Canaan, PHO; Yogi Ferrell, DAL; Delon Wright, TOR
ALSO TRENDING DOWN: Jamal Murray, DEN
|Trending up
Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls PG
|LaVine has hit the ground running in his first two games of the season, averaging 16.0 points (on 57.1 percent shooting, including 62.5 percent from 3-point range), 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 19.5 minutes. His playing time should progressively increase with each contest for the time being, but the most encouraging aspect of his play thus far is his proficiency from the field. As customary, that projects to be LaVine's calling card, and the Bulls' penchant for engaging in plenty of high-scoring affairs and their above-average pace of play should both do wonders for his overall Fantasy production.
|Trending up
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns SG
|Booker returned with a vengeance from a nine-game absence due to a groin injury, as he's averaged 27.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals over the his 10 games. That stretch includes three tallies of more than 30 points and another over 40, along with four games with more than 20 shot attempts. The Suns' offense will continue to primarily run through Booker, especially in the immediate future while T.J. Warren continues to deal with a troublesome back that's cost him the last two games.
|Trending up
Tyrone Wallace Los Angeles Clippers SG
|Wallace has been quite the revelation since signing a two-way contract with the Clippers on Jan. 5, helping the team through yet another rough patch of injuries. The 23-year-old has hit double digits in the scoring column in five of the six games he's played, and he's shooting a red-hot 60.6 percent over the last four contests overall. The former G-Leaguer's positional versatility -- one that's led to him logging time in both the backcourt and at small forward -- is affording him 31.2 minutes through his first six games, and he appears to have the starting small forward role in hand for the moment while Danilo Gallinari (glute) remains sidelined indefinitely.
|Trending down
George Hill Sacramento Kings PG
|Coach Dave Joerger recently announced that Hill will be one of the veterans on his squad who'll see a significant cut in playing time moving forward in order to accommodate the development of the team's numerous young players. That prospect alone puts Hill's Fantasy stock in the bearish category for the moment, although there's always the chance that injuries to those in front of him could eventually vault him back into relevance.
ALSO TRENDING UP: Gerald Green, HOU; Bogdan Bogdanovic, SAC; Malcolm Brogdon, MIL; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LAL; Jrue Holiday, NOP
|Trending up
Justin Holiday Chicago Bulls SG
|LaVine's recent return has bumped Holiday to small forward, increasing the overall firepower of a rapidly improving Bulls squad. The 28-year-old continues to generate some of the best numbers of his career, and his new position could afford him additional opportunity to continue building on the career-high 4.6 rebounds he's already averaging. Meanwhile, Holiday has flashed an improved shot over the past several games, as he's posting a 46.6 percent success rate from the field -- including 53.1 percent from 3-point range -- over his past seven contests.
|Trending up
Brandon Ingram Los Angeles Lakers SF
|Ingram is currently working through an ankle issue, but his play has been trending in the right direction as of late. The former second overall pick has eclipsed the 20-point mark in three of his last four non-injury-shortened games on the strength of a 60.0 percent success rate from the field. A massive 22-point, 14-rebound double-double is part of that sample, along with an impressive 25.7 percent usage rate.
|Trending up
Tim Hardaway Jr. New York Knicks SF
|Like Booker, Hardaway hasn't let a recent injury layoff affect his production. The 25-year-old is averaging 20.5 points (on 46.7 percent shooting), 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals across 29.0 minutes in his two games since returning from a 20-game absence due to a stress reaction in his left leg. With a firm grasp on the starting small forward job, career highs in scoring (18.0), rebounds (4.2) and assists (3.3), and an apparently clean bill of health, his Fantasy fortunes appear headed in the right direction.
|Trending down
Jonathon Simmons Orlando Magic SF
|Simmons earned the opposite designation earlier in the season, but his recent play has seen his stock spiral. The third-year forward has scored in single digits in six of the past nine games, and he's shooting an unsightly 33.7 percent -- including 28.6 percent from behind the arc -- over the past 10 contests. The fact that his rebounding has also taken a dive (no more than two boards in any of the past five games) further dampens his outlook.
ALSO TRENDING UP: Josh Jackson, PHO
|Trending up
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Brooklyn Nets SF
|RHJ has taken a monumental leap forward in his third season, establishing new personal bests across multiple categories. The third-year forward has scored in double digits in 14 of the last 15 games, a stretch that includes four double-doubles. Hollis-Jefferson is shooting 46.6 percent from the field on an average of 12.7 shot attempts during that span, with the latter figure representing an encouraging increase over the 11.2 field goal he's averaging on the season.
|Trending up
Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers C
|An exit from OKC after one season appears to have been a recipe for success for Sabonis, who has thrived with a consistent role in the Pacers' frontcourt rotation. The second-year big has boosted his numbers across the stat sheet over his first 42 contests, and his recent performances imply that his all-around game is only getting better the more playing time he sees. Sabonis has seen some extra run lately during Myles Turner's extended absence with an elbow injury, helping lead to averages of 16.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 28.1 minutes in the last seven games. He has his shot attempts up to 11.6 per game over that span, and with Turner slated to miss the next four games, at a minimum, Sabonis' Fantasy prospects are exceedingly bright at present.
|Trending down
Zach Randolph Sacramento Kings PF
|Like Hill, Randolph is expected to start ceding significant minutes to younger players moving forward. His production had already been waning in recent games anyhow, as Zebo had scored in single digits in four of the last six games before the announcement. He then promptly received a DNP-CD in last Monday's contest against the Thunder, a trend that will become more common going forward.
ALSO TRENDING UP: Anthony Davis, NOP; JaMychal Green, Al-Farouq Aminu, POR; Derrick Favors, UTA; Tobias Harris, DET
|Trending up
DeWayne Dedmon Atlanta Hawks C
|Dedmon has yet to return to his first-unit role since returning from a 19-game absence due to a tibia stress fracture, but his performances off the bench have been encouraging. The 28-year-old has upped his scoring totals in each of his four games and has been especially effective on the glass, logging nine boards in two of those contests and 10 in his most recent. It's likely just a matter of time before he runs with the starters again, but in the interim, his minutes are already back in the mid-20s.
|Trending up
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C
|Jokic continues to dominate in the majority of games, with his ability to excel in multiple facets propelling him to averages of 19.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks across 31.8 minutes in his last five contests. A candidate for double-digit shot attempts and a double-double threat on any given night, Jokic's role as an integral component of the Nuggets' offense renders him an elite asset in all formats.
|Trending down
Brook Lopez Los Angeles Lakers C
|Lopez has only exceeded 19 minutes once in his seven games since returning from a sprained right ankle, and he's scored in single digits in four of the last five contests. The limited playing time is keeping his rebounding numbers down as well, and an atrocious 26.1 percent success rate from the floor over the last three doesn't offer much hope of matters improving any time soon.
ALSO TRENDING UP: Derrick Favors, UTA; Hassan Whiteside, MIA
