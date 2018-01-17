Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Jarrett Jack, Zach LaVine, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson trending up

Trending up Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls PG

LaVine has hit the ground running in his first two games of the season, averaging 16.0 points (on 57.1 percent shooting, including 62.5 percent from 3-point range), 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 19.5 minutes. His playing time should progressively increase with each contest for the time being, but the most encouraging aspect of his play thus far is his proficiency from the field. As customary, that projects to be LaVine's calling card, and the Bulls' penchant for engaging in plenty of high-scoring affairs and their above-average pace of play should both do wonders for his overall Fantasy production.

Booker returned with a vengeance from a nine-game absence due to a groin injury, as he's averaged 27.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals over the his 10 games. That stretch includes three tallies of more than 30 points and another over 40, along with four games with more than 20 shot attempts. The Suns' offense will continue to primarily run through Booker, especially in the immediate future while T.J. Warren continues to deal with a troublesome back that's cost him the last two games.

Wallace has been quite the revelation since signing a two-way contract with the Clippers on Jan. 5, helping the team through yet another rough patch of injuries. The 23-year-old has hit double digits in the scoring column in five of the six games he's played, and he's shooting a red-hot 60.6 percent over the last four contests overall. The former G-Leaguer's positional versatility -- one that's led to him logging time in both the backcourt and at small forward -- is affording him 31.2 minutes through his first six games, and he appears to have the starting small forward role in hand for the moment while Danilo Gallinari (glute) remains sidelined indefinitely.

