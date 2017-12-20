Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Kris Dunn, Nikola Mirotic surging for Bulls

Up Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics PG

Irving has taken his already-elite game to a different level in the last 10 games, as he's averaged 27.8 points on 52.6 percent shooting over that span, including shooting 49.3 percent from three-point range. That stretch includes six games with over 30 points, along with a 33.2 percent usage rate.

Up Kris Dunn Chicago Bulls PG

Dunn continues to thrive in his starting opportunity in the Windy City, as he's rattled off eight straight double-digit scoring efforts and 10 in his 11 games. The second-year guard is supplying production notably above his season averages in the areas of points (15.9), assists (6.9) and shooting percentage (47.9) over the last 10, and his opportunistic defense has resulted in multiple steals in eight of his last 12 games.

Down Goran Dragic Miami Heat PG

Dragic (elbow) is currently dealing with a health concern, but he'd seen a downturn in production in recent games anyhow. The 31-year-old has scored 10 points or fewer in six of his last 10, with single-digit outputs in five of those contests. The downturn has unsurprisingly coincided with Dragic's shot going cold, as he's managed an unsightly 37.7 percent success rate from the field, including 25.9 percent from three-point range, during that span.

Up Chris Paul Houston Rockets PG

Paul has fully hit his stride following his return from an extended layoff, particularly on the offensive end. He's reached or eclipsed 20 points in six of the last eight games, with a trio of double-doubles over that stretch, as well. Paul has particularly had the hot hand over the last five contests, as evidenced by a 52.6 percent success rate from the field, including 42.3 percent from three-point range.

Up Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG

The knock on Ball early on was his unsightly shooting percentages, but there's been notable improvement on that front over the last eight games. The rookie has shot at least 40.0 percent in seven of those contests, and he's shooting better than 46 percent over his last five games. Ball is averaging 12.2 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.0 rebounds while hitting 38.5 percent of his threes over that span, as well.

Down Emmanuel Mudiay Denver Nuggets PG