Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: NBA Week 11 Value Trends

Whose stock is trending up or down? Here's the Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch:

GUARDS

Gaining Value

Kris Dunn, CHI: It took him a bit to hit his stride after an extended absence, but Dunn now seems to be rolling. The 2016 first-round pick has now racked up five straight double-digit scoring efforts and continues to rebound and hand out assists at a high level since returning. Dunn is now up to an average of 12.0 shot attempts per game, and while he'll share the floor with high-usage assets Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen, Dunn has been demonstrating he can parlay that situation into plenty of assist opportunities.

Rajon Rondo, LAL: Rondo finally made his return from a hand injury three games ago, and he generated a solid eight-point, nine-assist, four-rebound effort across 22 minutes against the Pelicans. Then, he stepped up significantly after LeBron James exited the Christmas Day blowout win over the Warriors in the third quarter with a groin injury. Rondo logged just a minute less than starting point guard Lonzo Ball and thrived as the primary ball handler for much of the second half, generating a 15-point, 10-assist double-double and shooting an impressive 6-for-11 along the way. With James set to miss at least one game, and likely more, Rondo should continue enjoying an elevated level of usage whenever he's on the floor.

Kyrie Irving, BOS: As is sometimes the case throughout the season, an elite player raises his game to an even higher level than usual. Irving has taken the reins of the Celtics' offense over the last month and ascended to top-10 status in many season-long leagues. Irving shined on Christmas Day with a 40-point explosion to topple the 76ers, but he'd also compiled between 24 and 38 points in five of the previous six contests. Irving took 33 shot attempts against Philadelphia, and he also put up 20 or more three times in the last seven games.

Honorable mention: Tyler Johnson, MIA; Ricky Rubio, UTA; De'Aaron Fox, SAC

Losing Value

Klay Thompson, GSW: Thompson was riding high during Stephen Curry's extended absence due to a groin injury, but he's taken a significant step back since that point. The normally sharpshooting two-guard has failed to hit the 20-point mark in five straight, and in six of his last seven overall. He bottomed out on Christmas Day against the Lakers, posting a season-low five points. The 28-year-old's scoring is actually up on a per-game basis, but his efficiency has dropped off considerably. Thompson's field goal percentage is down more than four points compared to last season, and he's hitting a career-low (by far) 33.7 percent of his threes.

FORWARDS

GAINING VALUE

Danilo Gallinari, LAC: Gallinari is another case of an already-good player taking it up a couple of notches. The veteran has been laser-focused from the field of late, shooting a blistering 59.1 percent over his last five games, including 64.3 percent from three-point range. That elite accuracy has led to tallies of between 21 and 32 points, and Gallinari also pulled down 11 rebounds in his most recent game Sunday against the Warriors. Now posting career highs in points (19.7), rebounds (6.1), made threes (2.5), field goal percentage (46.2%), and three-point percentage (47.3%), Gallinari looks primed to continue his elevated production as one of the few legitimate offensive threats in the Clippers' starting five.

Rodions Kurucs, BKN: Kurucs has been playing above his second-round status when given sufficient minutes, which is currently the case with Allen Crabbe now having missed seven straight games due to a knee injury. Kurucs logged his first career double-double in his most recent game on Sunday against the Suns, and he'd racked up a career-best 24 points two games ago against the Pacers. Kurucs has scored in double digits in five of his last seven overall.

Jerami Grant, OKC: Grant is finally getting an extended opportunity as a starter in his fifth season, and he's proving worthy of the role. The 24-year-old has seven consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, and he's also hauled in between seven and nine rebounds while logging multiple blocks in his last three contests. Just as impressive is Grant's involvement on the offensive end, as he's taken double-digit shot attempts in six of his last seven, boosting his season average to a career-high 8.9 attempts per contest. While he has plenty of competition for scoring opportunities, Grant has carved out a solid niche as a big-minutes energy guy.

Honorable mention: James Johnson, MIA; Darius Miller, NOP; Cedi Osman, CLE

Losing Value

Nicolas Batum, CHA: Batum's numbers are down in multiple categories this season, and his downturn has been particularly pronounced in recent games. Batum has scored no more than seven points in eight of his last 11 games, a stretch that includes a trio of two-point tallies. He's managed no more than one steal or one block in 11 straight contests and is taking his fewest shot attempts per game (7.6) since the 2009-10 season.

CENTERS

Gaining Value

Ivica Zubac, LAL: Zubac was handed a starting opportunity three games ago with JaVale McGee sidelined, and he's parlayed the opportunity into a pair of double-doubles and averages of 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. Just as encouraging, Zubac has logged over 30 minutes in each contest and only ran into foul trouble once, allowing him to make a strong case for expanded minutes once McGee returns. It will be hard to predict coach Luke Walton's thinking on the matter until McGee is actually available again – Zubac logged 20 DNP-CDs prior to suiting up for each of the last six games, after all – but Walton now has a bit of a dilemma on his hands with three capable, if not flawed, options at center.

Thomas Bryant, WAS: Another young center trending in the right direction is Bryant, who turned heads two games ago with a 31-point, 13-rebound double-double versus the Suns in a triple-overtime marathon last Saturday. The Indiana product has posted three straight double-digit scoring efforts and, unsurprisingly, he appears to be getting more comfortable the more he plays. With Dwight Howard projected to be out until late January following back surgery, Bryant's window of opportunity should be open for at least another month.

Honorable mention: DeAndre Jordan, DAL; Deandre Ayton, PHO