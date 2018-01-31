Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Ricky Rubio, D'Angelo Russell heading in opposite directions

Up Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics PG

Irving is currently dealing with a minor quad injury, but he's been on a tear when on the court recently. The Celtics' linchpin is averaging 31.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds over the last five contests while shooting 59.2 percent from the field, including 50.0 percent from distance on an elevated average of 7.2 three-point attempts per contest. Those numbers represent significant increases over his season ones, and as his most recent absence bore out, the well-being of the team's offense is heavily predicated on him logging heavy minutes. Irving will sit out Wednesday night's game against the Knicks with a thigh bruise, but he's not expected to miss extended time.

Up Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets PG

Walker has scored more than 20 points in eight of the last 10 contests and fell just a point short of that threshold in the other two contests during that span. The seven-year veteran has been particularly sharp over the last five games, a stretch during which he's averaged 25.6 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across a robust workload of 37 minutes. He's averaging 20 field goal attempts per contest over that span, as well, while draining an impressive 43.5 percent of his 9.2 tries from distance.

Down D'Angelo Russell Brooklyn Nets PG

Russell's knee is reportedly close to full health, but the emergence of Spencer Dinwiddie in his absence, coupled with Russell's own spotty shooting since returning, are keeping him on the second unit for the moment. The former second overall pick has drained just 29.3 percent of his attempts over his five games since getting back on the court over an average of 16.8 minutes per contest. While he may eventually regain his starting role, Dinwiddie's continued strong play could put a significant damper on Russell's fantasy ceiling for the foreseeable future.

Up Ricky Rubio Utah Jazz PG