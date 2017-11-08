Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Time to worry about Lonzo Ball? At least Brandon Ingram is showing signs of improvement
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving in the wrong direction.
Every two weeks, we'll take a look around the league at whose stock is moving up, and who is on the way down. We'll be reacting to the latest news and performances, with an eye on who might be for real and who is just on a hot streak.
|Up
Dennis Schroder Atlanta Hawks G
|Schroder is posting career-bests in points (22.6), assists (6.6), steals (1.2), made threes (1.6), shooting percentage (47.6) and three-point percentage (40.0) in his second full season as a starter. With an average of 32.4 minutes per contest and career-high 18.2 shot attempts per game, he's poised to continue delivering superb production throughout the season.
|Up
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics G
|Irving 's team-high 29 percent usage rate is unsurprising in the wake of Gordon Hayward's season-ending ankle injury, and it should remain the norm for the balance of the season. Beyond serving as an effective facilitator, he's shown the willingness to put the offense on his shoulders when necessary, as his 35-point outburst versus the Hawks on Monday demonstrated.
|Down
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers G
|Ball's shot simply doesn't look NBA-worthy at present, as evidenced by a cringe-worthy 29.9 shooting percentage, a figure that includes a ghastly 23.4 percent success rate from three-point range. While his 6.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest provide a bit of solace for fantasy owners, there's likely been some buyer's remorse for owners in leagues that include shooting efficiency categories.
|Up
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks G
|Smith's knee has been a lingering issue, but the rookie seems to be working through it thus far in November. The ninth overall pick is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 made three-pointers across 28.8 minutes over his first four games of the month, topping out with a career-best 22-points and eight rebounds against the Wizards on Tuesday.
|Down
George Hill Sacramento Kings G
|As an elder statesman on a rebuilding squad, one might have expected Hill's production to take a dive in the latter portion of the season as younger pieces were given extra run. However, the veteran seems to have skipped ahead to that phase and has posted single-digit point totals in five of the last six games, while generating the lowest scoring (8.5) and shot attempt (7.5) totals since his rookie season. With talented rookies Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Aaron Fox waiting in the wings, Hill's stock is nearing rock-bottom.
|Up
Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers G
|Prior to a Tuesday night dud versus the Grizzlies, Lillard had ripped off four consecutive 30-point games and is averaging 28.4 points, 7.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 made three-pointers in his last seven games overall.
|Up
Avery Bradley Detroit Pistons G
|After a slow start, Bradley is averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.3 made three-pointers across his last six contests. With his trademark defense and a career-best 42.2 percent success rate from three-point range in tow, Bradley is an asset to own in all formats.
|Up
Tyreke Evans Memphis Grizzlies G
|Evans is the Grizzlies' unquestioned leader off the bench, averaging 20.5 points (on 53.1 percent shooting), 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.8 minutes over the last eight games. The former No. 4 overall pick's career-high 49.3 percent success rate from the field – which includes a career-best 43.1 percent from three-point range – may not be sustainable, but it shouldn't see too much of a drop, considering Evans is a career 44.5 percent field goal shooter.
|Up
Malcolm Brogdon Milwaukee Bucks G
|The 2016 second-round pick is scoring a full six points more per game than in his rookie campaign (10.2 to 16.2), while also seeing notable boosts in assists (4.2 to 4.9), shooting percentage (45.7 to 50.5) and three-point shooting percentage (40.4 to 48.8). Brogdon is off to a fantastic start, but it remains to be seen how the addition of Eric Bledsoe will impact his role.
|Down
Andrew Harrison Memphis Grizzlies G
|Harrison's stint as a starter has been decidedly underwhelming, as evidenced by his 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists through nine games. With Tyreke Evans considerably outpacing him in minutes and production off the bench, plus the expected return of Ben McLemore from a foot injury this week, Harrison's stock is firmly on the decline.
|Up
Taurean Waller-Prince Atlanta Hawks F
|Handed the reins of the starting small forward spot to open the season, Prince has proven worthy of the assignment. Last year's 12th overall pick is averaging 30.7 minutes per game and has hit double digits in the scoring column in eight of 11 games. With strong production across the stat sheet and an emerging long-distance game, he's a player who checks off multiple boxes for fantasy owners.
|Up
Brandon Ingram Los Angeles Lakers F
|After an underwhelming rookie campaign, Ingram is averaging 15.6 points (on 48.3 percent shooting), 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals across his last seven games, while flashing considerable improvement from beyond the arc. His penchant for multi-category production should endear him to fantasy owners in all formats, especially considering his primary role in a fast-paced offense.
|Down
Justise Winslow Miami Heat F
|Winslow hasn't rounded back into form after being limited to just 18 games last season due to shoulder and wrist woes. Operating as the backup to Josh Richardson at the three, he's averaging a modest 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 23.2 minutes and doesn't appear primed for any boost in role or numbers in the foreseeable future.
|Up
Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks F
|Middleton is posting career bests in multiple categories, with his biggest leap relative to last season coming in scoring (14.7 to 19.1 PPG). His career-high 16.9 shot attempts per game are encouraging, and as the Bucks' most accomplished scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton's usage should endure as long he stays healthy.
|Down
Paul Zipser Chicago Bulls F
|Zipser was expected to take on a more prominent role this season for the rebuilding Bulls, but his scoring has actually dropped compared his rookie campaign. The second-year swingman is averaging just 5.0 points on 32.7 percent shooting, with the latter representing a notable downgrade from last season's 39.8 percent mark. He's re-entered the starting lineup in the wake of David Nwaba's ankle injury, but that won't matter much if he continues this pattern of inefficiency.
|Up
Aaron Gordon Orlando Magic F
|Gordon has taken the proverbial next step, averaging career-bests in points (19.1), rebounds (8.9), assists (2.3) and steals (1.0) while hitting better than 53 percent of his shots, including 55.9 percent from three-point range. That second number, in particular, is sure to regress, but Gordon is clearly a much more confident long-range shooter.
|Up
Thaddeus Young Indiana Pacers F
|The veteran is enjoying a nice resurgence after a down year to open his time with the Pacers. Young is averaging a solid 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over his first 11 games while also shooting a career-high 39.0 percent from behind the arc.
|Up
DeMarcus Cousins New Orleans Pelicans C
|Cousins' stock is always sky-high to begin with, but his across-the-board improvement in the early going deserves recognition. The versatile big man is just a rebound short of beginning the year with 11 straight double-doubles, and he boasts career-highs in points (28.9), rebounds (13.6), assists (5.8), steals (1.7), blocks (1.9), made three-pointers (2.5) and three-point attempts (7.5).
|Up
Andre Drummond Detroit Pistons C
|One of the biggest double-take-inducing stats of the young season is Drummond's free-throw percentage, which sits at 75.0 percent through the first 10 games after never having risen above 41.8 percent in his first five campaigns. He's also posting career bests in assists (3.2) and steals (2.3) and supplying a solid 15.4 points and 16.2 rebounds per contest. Drummond's newfound proficiency from the charity stripe only helps boost his overall fantasy upside and should buy him extra late-game minutes over the course of the season.
|Down
Willie Cauley-Stein Sacramento Kings C
|Prior to the season, it seemed the conditions were in place for the talented seven-footer to take a major step forward. However, single-digit point totals in six of the last eight games have dampened those prospects, as have rebounding numbers that are somewhat underwhelming for a player with Cauley-Stein's size. While he should continue to see roughly 20 minutes per night, there's not much of a light at the end of the tunnel right now.
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
Add a Comment