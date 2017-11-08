Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Time to worry about Lonzo Ball? At least Brandon Ingram is showing signs of improvement

Up Dennis Schroder Atlanta Hawks G

Schroder is posting career-bests in points (22.6), assists (6.6), steals (1.2), made threes (1.6), shooting percentage (47.6) and three-point percentage (40.0) in his second full season as a starter. With an average of 32.4 minutes per contest and career-high 18.2 shot attempts per game, he's poised to continue delivering superb production throughout the season.

Up Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics G

Irving 's team-high 29 percent usage rate is unsurprising in the wake of Gordon Hayward's season-ending ankle injury, and it should remain the norm for the balance of the season. Beyond serving as an effective facilitator, he's shown the willingness to put the offense on his shoulders when necessary, as his 35-point outburst versus the Hawks on Monday demonstrated.

Down Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers G

Ball's shot simply doesn't look NBA-worthy at present, as evidenced by a cringe-worthy 29.9 shooting percentage, a figure that includes a ghastly 23.4 percent success rate from three-point range. While his 6.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest provide a bit of solace for fantasy owners, there's likely been some buyer's remorse for owners in leagues that include shooting efficiency categories.

Smith's knee has been a lingering issue, but the rookie seems to be working through it thus far in November. The ninth overall pick is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 made three-pointers across 28.8 minutes over his first four games of the month, topping out with a career-best 22-points and eight rebounds against the Wizards on Tuesday.

Down George Hill Sacramento Kings G

As an elder statesman on a rebuilding squad, one might have expected Hill's production to take a dive in the latter portion of the season as younger pieces were given extra run. However, the veteran seems to have skipped ahead to that phase and has posted single-digit point totals in five of the last six games, while generating the lowest scoring (8.5) and shot attempt (7.5) totals since his rookie season. With talented rookies Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Aaron Fox waiting in the wings, Hill's stock is nearing rock-bottom.

Up Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers G