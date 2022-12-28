Basketball fans got to witness the most insane stat line of the year on Tuesday as Luka Doncic put on a show for the ages in an impressive overtime win. He topped the Fantasy leaderboard with ease and did it with efficiency and flair. While all of Tuesday's other stars paled in comparison, there are still some hot hands worth mentioning. We'll go over some studs and duds from Tuesday's slate before picking out a strong DFS play for Wednesday here.

Who's hot

We might never see someone match the insane stat line Doncic posted on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star recorded a monstrous triple-double with a career-high 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the New York Knicks. He shot better than 67 percent from the field in the contest and only made a pair of 3s. Doncic has now scored at least 50 points in two of his past three games and is still well on his way to finishing as this year's top Fantasy player.

Both members of the Philadelphia 76ers' dynamic duo were firing on all cylinders against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, but Embiid was a little more impressive. He scored 48 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in the contest. The NBA's leader in points per game has now scored at least 39 points in five of his previous 10 games. While their eight-game winning streak was snapped in the end, Embiid is in great form and only trails Nikola Jokic in Fantasy points among centers.

Randle tallied 29 points and 18 rebounds against the 76ers to notch his seventh double-double in eight games. Randle's now scored at least 29 points in four straight contests while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from deep. His assist numbers have dropped now that Jalen Brunson is in the fold, but less playmaking responsibility has allowed him to focus more on his scoring and rebounding after a down 2021-22. Randle's trending toward finishing as a top-three Fantasy power forward this season.

Who's not

Bane has had a hard time getting back on track since returning from his toe injury. The Memphis Grizzlies wing has averaged 13.3 points on less than 30 percent shooting through his first three games back on the hardwood. The sharpshooter is usually the model of efficiency but has struggled to convert his shots inside and outside the 3-point arc. He'll likely just need to work himself back into shape, but it's not clear how long that will take after missing 17 games.

Wednesday DFS play

The Utah Jazz are still looking like big-time winners in the aftermath of the deal that brought them Markkanen. The oversized wing scored 32 points and grabbed 12 boards his last time out and could benefit from an ideal matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Dubs have been forced to deploy a three-guard starting lineup with Andrew Wiggins on the mend, so Markkanen could very well have a 5- or 6-inch height advantage over whoever starts off guarding him. Markkanen scored 24 points in his lone matchup against the Warriors with Wiggins this year and will get much easier looks without a lanky, athletic wing opposite him.

