Paul George finally broke out of his slump on Halloween and was Monday's top fantasy performer. He lead a group of this season's most consistent players and could be in for a big Week 3 as the Los Angeles Clippers first option. November's first main slate will only feature four games, and we'll go over some notable studs and a dud from Monday before breaking down one strong NBA DFS value play for Tuesday here.

Who's hot

Paul George LAC • SF • 13 PPG 21.7 APG 4.7 SPG 2.17 3P/G 2.333 View Profile

George put together his best performance of the season against the Houston Rockets on Monday. He scored 35 points, nine rebounds, and eight rebounds as Kawhi Leonard missed a fourth consecutive game. He amassed six steals and a pair of blocks in his masterful defensive performance. Leonard might miss all of Week 3, and the Clippers will take on the Rockets again before the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. He should climb the leaderboard ahead of Week 4.

Pascal Siakam TOR • C • 43 PPG 26.1 APG 7.4 SPG .86 3P/G 1.714 View Profile

Siakam notched his third straight double-double against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He scored 31 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out sixth assists. He's posting career-highs across the board as the Raptors' full-time starting center. Siakam is a top-five fantasy asset overall right now and has outperformed the likes of heavy hitters like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. I wouldn't be surprised if this ends up being Siakam's most productive fantasy season.

Kevin Durant BKN • PF • 7 PPG 32.6 RPG 5.1 BPG 2 View Profile

There hasn't been a ton of chatter about Durant despite his high-level play early this season. The Brooklyn Nets are off to a slow start, but he's comfortably scored at least 32 points in five of the seven games he's appeared in while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. He was on a triple-double watch when Ben Simmons (knee) missed his first game of the season on Monday. Simmons has already been ruled out for the second leg of a back-to-back on Tuesday, and Durant's rebound and assists numbers should get a healthy boost while he recovers.

Who's not

Steven Adams MEM • C • 4 PPG 5.1 RPG 10 BPG 1.43 View Profile

Adams was a borderline top-10 fantasy center last season, but it doesn't seem like he'll come close to that mark in 2022-23. The Memphis Grizzlies' big man has scored less than four points in over half of his games so far. He scored two points and grabbed nine rebounds in 19 minutes against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Adams is a force on the glass, but he seems unlikely to match his career-high mark of 3.4 assists per game from last year. Adams could be in for an even smaller role when Jaren Jackson returns, as he's on track to play fewer than 26 minutes per game for the first time since 2015.

Tuesday DFS Target

Jalen Williams OKC • SG • 8 PPG 9 APG 2 SPG 2 3P/G .5 View Profile

Williams played just six minutes in his NBA debut before suffering an eye injury but thrived in his second-ever pro game over the weekend. The Oklahoma City Thunder wing logged 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, four steals, and a block in 27 minutes off the bench. Josh Giddey's been sidelined with an ankle injury for a while, and Williams could serve as OKC's first man off the bench at point guard, shooting guard, or small forward thanks to his 6'6" frame. The Thunder have extremely limited guard depth and would love to get a lottery pick from the 2022 NBA Draft some much-needed reps.

