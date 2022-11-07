All 30 NBA teams will take part in Monday's main slate to kick off Week 4 of the 2022-23 season. Sunday's biggest stars will hit the hardwood for a second straight night while others will benefit from getting some rest over the weekend. Need to know what you missed ahead of Week 4 and what you should keep an eye on ahead of Week 5? We'll go over some studs, a waiver wire target, and a DFS play for Monday here.

Who's hot

Paul George LAC • SF • 13 PPG 25.2 APG 4.7 SPG 1.78 3P/G 3 View Profile

Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out indefinitely, and George has hit his stride while his co-star recovers. He averaged 32.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per game over his last four contests while shooting 56 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from deep. The Clippers have the worst scoring offense in the NBA, so their only available star has had to do quite a bit of heavy lifting. There's no clear return date for Leonard and fantasy managers should just hope that George doesn't get run into the ground.

Nikola Vucevic CHI • C • 9 PPG 16.5 RPG 12.3 BPG .82 View Profile

Vucevic notched his third straight double-double on Sunday with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists against the Toronto Raptors. The Chicago Bulls center leads the NBA with 135 rebounds, and he appears to have rediscovered his outside shooting touch. Vucevic is knocking down 40 percent of his triples after struggling from deep last year. Andre Drummond's set to miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury, so Vucevic will have to have to hold down the middle without a quality backup for a while longer.

Russell Westbrook LAL • PG • 0 PPG 15.6 APG 6.1 SPG 1.38 3P/G 1.375 View Profile

Westbrook has gone from pariah to fan favorite in a week. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been moved to a bench role and has thrived off the pine as of late. He's tallied 19.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds over his last three games. Westbrook made 56.8 percent of his field goals and 50 percent of his three-point shots during that stretch. It's unclear whether he'll be able to keep up such ridiculous efficiency, but he can salvage his fantasy value if he keeps up his hot streak. One thing's for certain, though. His days as a top-10 fantasy point guard are over.

Deep league waiver wire target

Cameron Thomas BKN • SG • 24 PPG 8 APG 2.2 SPG .4 3P/G .6 View Profile

Thomas was out of the rotation prior to Steve Nash's firing and Kyrie Irving's suspension, but now he's back in the spotlight. Thomas logged 15 minutes in all through his first eight games of the season but has tallied 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest on 30.3 minutes per night since Irving was banned from playing in games. Irving's been given a checklist to complete before he can return from the team. If he chooses not to participate Thomas could be a strong add for the rest of the season. If Irving does return, Thomas will still be worth streaming in Week 4.

Friday DFS Target

Terance Mann LAC • SF • 14 PPG 5.8 APG .9 SPG .4 3P/G .3 View Profile

Mann's had a disappointing season so far but did put together his best performance of the year against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. The Clippers guard logged 30 minutes and amassed a season-high 14 points with three rebounds, three assists, and a pair of steals. He shot 7-for-8 from the field and was only limited by foul trouble. Reggie Jackson (knee) and John Wall (rest) could miss Monday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That means Los Angeles might not have a traditional point guard available. Mann's averaged 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in his last four games without Jackson.

