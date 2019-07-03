Fantasy Basketball: The second wave of 2019 NBA free agency from Enes Kanter to Wesley Matthews to Willie Cauley-Stein

On Monday, we brought you analysis from the wild first day of NBA free agency. Kawhi Leonard has still not made his decision, but in the meantime several other players have landed in new spots. Let's look at what those moves mean for the 2019-2020 Fantasy Basketball season.

Enes Kanter, Boston Celtics

The contract: Two years, $10 million (second year PO)

What it means: The loss of Al Horford to the 76ers meant that the Celtics were extremely thin at center. In what seems to be a stop-gap, Boston has inked Kanter to a short-term deal to alleviate the issue. Kanter's defensive woes are well-documented, but he's proven to be a valuable commodity offensively and on the glass. Last season, between the Knicks and Trail Blazers, Kanter posted 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 24.5 minutes per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. The 27-year-old figures to get the starting job with the Celtics. From a Fantasy perspective, it's possible we see Kanter's value increase.

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks

The contract: Four years, $35 million

What it means: He's only been a part-time starter over the last two years, but Kleber will likely battle with Dwight Powell for the right to start alongside Kristaps Porzingis. Both players will limit each other's upside, though Kleber carries some appeal as a source of blocks. Last season, he posted a 4.4% block rate and needed only 21.2 minutes per game to average 1.1 blocks.

J.J. Barea, Dallas Mavericks

The contract: One year, veteran's minimum

What it means: Expecting much out of a 35-year-old coming off of a torn Achilles would be a risky proposition, but the Mavs will bring Barea back as a means of cheap, familiar depth in the backcourt. Given the injury situation, the emergence of Jalen Brunson, and the addition of Seth Curry, it's highly unlikely that Barea reaches Fantasy relevance in most leagues next season.

Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings

The contract: Two years, $10 million

What it means: Sacramento has continued bolstering its frontcourt depth by adding Holmes. But it's not clear what kind of role Holmes will occupy considering the Kings already have Marvin Bagley, Dewayne Dedmon and Harry Giles as capable center options. Holmes could still prove to be a solid asset for the money, as he's averaging a solid 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 17.8 minutes across the past three seasons. The soon-to-be 26-year-old has shown upside as a three-point shooter (27-of-77 during his sophomore campaign) and defender (a combined 3.1 blocks/steals for his career).

Edmond Sumner, Indiana Pacers

The contract: Three years, TBA

What it means: A second-round pick in 2017, Sumner has only appeared in 24 games over the last two years, but the Pacers apparently like him as an end-of-the-bench option.

Wesley Matthews, Milwaukee Bucks

The contract: One year, veteran's minimum

What it means: Losing Malcolm Brogdon leaves a major hole in the backcourt, and Matthews will help fill it. There's a chance he'll compete for the vacated starting spot, but the more likely scenario is the Marquette alum and Madison, Wisconsin native taking on a slightly reduced role in a deep Bucks rotation. Matthews' run of nine straight seasons averaging at least 30 minutes per game will be in jeopardy, but that could be for the best, as he's begun to show signs of decline. Nonetheless, Matthews arrives as a major bargain and should still be a source of made threes, with a few steals and assists, for deeper-league owners.

Alec Burks, Oklahoma City Thunder

The contract: TBA

What it means: Following stops in Utah, Cleveland and Sacramento last season, Burks' future in the league was clouded, at best. But he'll land in a good spot with the Thunder, a team in need of wing shooting. In his 34 games with the Cavs, Burks compiled averages of 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists while hitting 38% of his three-point attempts.

Frank Kaminsky, Phoenix Suns

The contract: Two years, $10 million

What it means: Using the room exception, Phoenix gets a cheap backup big man who can absorb minutes at both center and power forward. With Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes in place, backing up Dario Saric at the four figures to be Kaminsky's primary role.

Nerlens Noel, Oklahoma City Thunder

The contract: TBA

What it means: A potential target for teams like the Lakers and Clippers is now off the table. Noel was never able to emerge from a limited, backup role last season, but he once again posted one of the best steal rates in the league to go with a career-best 7.7% block rate. If this is the year Steven Adams finally misses more than a handful of games, Noel would immediately become a hot commodity.

Tim Frazier, Detroit Pistons

The contract: One year, $2 million

What it means: Simply a depth add for Detroit, Frazier will serve as insurance if the Derrick Rose signing doesn't work out.

Matt Thomas, Toronto Raptors

The contract: Three years, $4.2 million

What it means: Using part of their mid-level exception, the Raptors will bring over one of the best shooters in Europe. A product of Iowa State, Thomas hit 47% of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons in Spain.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors

The contract: Three years, $15 million

What it means: The 23-year-old may be positioned for the largest role of his career next season, but even if he averages closer to 25 minutes per game, Looney doesn't project as an overly impactful Fantasy contributor. He'll shoot a high percentage on low volume and grab rebounds, but not at a rate that makes him Fantasy-relevant.

Isaiah Thomas, Washington Wizards

The contract: One year, TBA

What it means: After failed rehab stints in Los Angeles, Cleveland and, most recently, Denver, it's probably time to pull the plug on the notion that Thomas will ever return to his All-Star form. But if there's a team that can afford to give him an opportunity, it's Washington. While they wait out John Wall's recovery, the Wizards appear set to roll out Ish Smith as their starting point guard. As the roster stands now, Thomas will have a great chance to compete for backup minutes. That's more than the Nuggets could ultimately offer last season given Thomas' lengthy rehab, as well as the emergence of Monte Morris.

Jordan Bell, Minnesota Timberwolves

The contract: One year, $1.6 million

What it means: Bell entered the league with a fair amount of hype for a second-round pick, but it never fully materialized over the course of two seasons. Because of his defensive potential, the 24-year-old remains fairly intriguing, though his lack of size and lack of shooting make him a difficult fit in today's NBA.

Vincent Poirier, Boston Celtics

The contract: Two years, TBA

What it means: Boston is in need of depth at center after losing Al Horford, and the 6-foot-11-inch Frenchman brings size and rebounding ability. At this point in his career, the 25-year-old isn't much of an outside threat, but he shot 62% from the field in Europe last season.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks

The contract: Three years, $12 million

What it means: Brought in as undrafted free agent in 2016, Finney-Smith gets a nice salary bump after essentially playing on minimum deals for the last three years. A rangy, versatile defender, Finney-Smith should have a good chance to again approach 25 minutes per game, but his poor shooting precludes him from holding much Fantasy value.

Daniel Theis, Boston Celtics

The contract: Two years, $10 million

What it means: After making him a restricted free agent, the Celtics will bring Theis back on virtually the same deal they handed out to Enes Kanter. Despite losing both Al Horford and Aron Baynes, Boston's center rotation is suddenly rather crowded. However, Kanter and Theis would appear to have the advantage over younger guys like Robert Williams, Vincent Poirier and Guerschon Yabusele.

Willie Cauley-Stein, Golden State Warriors

The contract: One year, TBA

What it means: Getting a starting-caliber center at just above the veteran's minimum is a fantastic value for Golden State, which has assembled a decent starting five, despite a glaring hole on the wing while Klay Thompson recovers from a torn ACL. While both sides felt it was time for Cauley-Stein to move on from Sacramento, the 25-year-old is coming off of a productive season. In 81 games, Cauley-Stein put up 11.9 points on 56 percent shooting to go with 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks. His lack of shooting makes him an interesting fit next to Draymond Green, but the Warriors have certainly made it work with non-shooting big men in the past.

James Ennis, Philadelphia 76ers

The contract: Two years $4.1 million

What it means: Ennis reportedly turned down more lucrative offers to return to Philadelphia, where he finished last season after coming over from Houston. While he offers some shooting and versatility as a wing defender, Ennis has never been much of a Fantasy contributor, and that's unlikely to change next season.

Brad Wanamaker, Boston Celtics

The contract: One year, TBA

What it means: A 29-year-old rookie last season, Wanamaker never cracked the regular rotation, and he'll be on the outside looking in again in 2019-20.

Ryan Arcidiacono, Chicago Bulls

The contract: Three years, $9 million

What it means: The former Villanova standout had a few impressive stretches last season and wound up starting 32 games, but as the Bulls shift away from a multi-year rebuild -- or at least attempt to -- Arcidiacono will likely sink back into a lesser role as the third point guard. Even with Kris Dunn expected to be traded at some point, both Tomas Satoransky and rookie Coby White will be firmly ahead of Arcidiacono on the depth chart.

Glenn Robinson, Golden State Warriors

The contract: Two years, TBA

What it means: As they attempt to fill out their wing rotation, the Warriors will give Robinson a chance. He only hit 29% of his threes in Detroit last season, but prior to that he shot a combined 39% from downtown in three years with the Pacers. With Klay Thompson out and Andre Iguodala gone, plenty of minutes will be available for the taking. Robinson will compete for playing time with Alfonzo McKinnie, Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, and perhaps another free agent addition or two.

Jared Dudley, Los Angeles Lakers

The contract: One year, $2.6 million

What it means: Dudley is unlikely to be much of a Fantasy target, but he should play a key role for a Lakers team in need of shooting -- and basketball players in general.

Emmanuel Mudiay, Utah Jazz

The contract: One year, TBA

What it means: It's difficult to separate Mudiay's counting stats from the situation he was in with the Knicks, but the former top-10 pick seemed to be moving in the right direction. He'll move back into a reserve role with the Jazz as added insurance behind Mike Conley and Dante Exum.

Jeff Green, Utah Jazz

The contract: One year, $2.5 million

What it means: The Jazz continue to load up on what's now one of the deepest rosters in the league. Green won't have a clear path to a starting job, but he can back up Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles at both forward spots.

Luke Kornet, Chicago Bulls

The contract: Two years, TBA

What it means: With the Knicks last season, Kornet was good for a few games that made you double-check the box score, but he ultimately finished the year as a sub-40% shooter who struggles to rebound his position.

Darius Miller, New Orleans Pelicans

The contract: Two years, $14.25 million

What it means: Paying Miller more than $7 million next season is a hefty price, but the second year of the deal is non-guaranteed. A second-round pick back in 2012, Miller has asserted himself as a valuable, three-and-D wing, having hit nearly 39% of his threes over the last two seasons. Even so, he's never been much of a Fantasy option, and he could be looking at a reduced role this season given the amount of depth on the new-look Pelicans' roster. At least on paper, Miller will be behind Brandon Ingram and J.J. Redick, while E'Twaun Moore, Kenrich Williams, Josh Hart, and Nicolo Melli will also fight for minutes on the wing.

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers

The contract: Two years, $7 million

What it means: For Fantasy, not much. McConnell is a nice depth piece and had a nice run as a fan-favorite in Philadelphia, but he'll fill a similarly minor role in Indiana. Malcolm Brogdon is firmly entrenched as the starting point guard, and the Pacers like what last year's first-rounder, Aaron Holiday, showed in limited minutes as a rookie.

Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Mavericks

The contract: Two years, $7 million

What it means: When the rare opportunity presents itself, Marjanovic can be a double-double threat, but his double-digit-minute nights are few and far between, making him far more attractive as a DFS darling than a year-long Fantasy commodity. Marjanovic is a fun player who creates interesting mismatches, but he's simply too immobile to hold up for starter-level minutes.

Markieff Morris, Detroit Pistons

The contract: TBA

What it means: A neck injury robbed Morris of much of last season, but if he's healthy he'll have a great chance to return to being a meaningful contributor. Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond are locked in as starters, but Morris could be the primary backup at one -- or even both -- positions for a team in need of depth all over. Two seasons ago in Washington, Morris averaged 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks/steals with 48/37/82 shooting splits.