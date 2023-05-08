Monday will bring us yet another two-game NBA slate. The Miami Heat will look to go up 3-1 against the New York Knicks before the Los Angeles Lakers look to do the same against the Golden State Warriors. The NBA's daily pick 'em contest is offering up prizes ahead of the action and we've evaluated three props for teams and players to help you come out on top . You can view the rest of the options here and use the information for DFS purposes.

Will Mitchell Robinson block more than two shots: No

Robinson's been one of the NBA's most prolific rim protectors since he entered the league, but it seems unlikely that he'll eclipse two rejections in Game 4 on Monday. The Knicks big man did swat two shots in Game 1, but his playing time has gone down with each matchup against the Heat while Isaiah Hartenstein is getting more involved. Robinson has struggled with foul trouble against Miami's nimble lineups, so taking the under after he fell short of 22 minutes and failed to record a block in two straight games seems like the best choice. He's tallied seven blocks in total meetings with Miami this season including the playoffs.

More assists between Draymond Green and LeBron James: James

Green has actually been the more productive passer between these two teams this postseason. The Warriors forward has excelled at setting up his sharpshooters for years, but he was neutralized in his first road game of the second round and finished with four assists in 23 minutes. Green averaged 4.0 assists per game in his two road games against the Lakers during the regular season. James faced the Dubs just once at home during the regular season, but has tallied at least eight dimes against them in all competitions this year. Los Angeles has all the momentum and home court advantage here.

More blocked shots between LAL and GSW: LAL

The Lakers have been this postseason's best shot blocking team by a wide margin. They've rejected 8.5 shots per game. The Warriors are undersized in the front court and are up against one of the game's best shot blockers in Anthony Davis. He leads the playoffs in total blocks (37) and has twice as many rejections as any Warriors player this postseason.

Andrew Wiggins GS • SF • #22 PPG 17.1 RPG 5 BPG .76 View Profile

Kevon Looney has been a non-factor since dealing with an illness ahead of Game 2 in the Warriors' second-round series against. He's been replaced by JaMychal Green in the starting lineup, but Wiggins has needed to take on a larger role as a rebounder and shot blocker in the aftermath. The Dubs don't have the size and athleticism to compete around the rim right now without a lineup change. They'll likely need to turn to Wiggins in Game 4's more hostile road environment. He's answered the call consistently so far this postseason.

Also: Wiggins is averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game on the road this postseason.