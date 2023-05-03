There's not a lot to keep track of in the NBA on Wednesday. The league's lone game will feature the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. The 76ers unexpectedly upset the Celtics without Joel Embiid in Game 1 and are hoping to build a 2-0 lead with him back in the lineup for a mid-week clash. The NBA's daily pick 'em contest is offering up prizes once again and we've evaluated three plays for Tuesday worth considering alongside a strong DFS option for Wednesday. You can view the rest of the options here and use the information for DFS purposes.

Will Jaylen Brown make more than two three-pointers: Yes

Brown fell into a bit of a shooting rut after his hot start to the 2023 NBA Playoffs but has since found his stride. The Celtics wing has made at least three triples in four straight postseason outings. Brown only tallied more than three made three-pointers in one of his three regular-season meetings with the 76ers, but he exited one of those contests early because of an injury. Brown should be more aggressive after shooting 80 percent from the field on 10 shots in Game 1.

Which team will make more free throws between PHI and BOS: PHI

The 76ers made more free throws than any team in the NBA for a reason. Embiid is set to return to the fray after missing his time's second-round opener against the Celtics. The league's latest MVP led the NBA in free throws made per game during the regular season and is leading the playoffs in free throws made per game. Embiid averaged nearly 12.0 free throw attempts per game through four meetings against the Celtics during the regular season. He'll be heavily involved barring any setbacks and should give his team an advantage at the charity stripe.

Which team will make more 3-pointers between PHI and BOS: BOS

Philly took a more guard-centric approach than usual without Embiid in Game 1. Nearly half of James Harden's team-high 30 shots came from beyond the arc and he sank seven of them. Embiid will surely demand more paint touches and players like De'Anthony Melton won't get as many opportunities to contribute from the perimeter. Boston should have a tougher time around the rim with a defensive force like Embiid protecting the paint. Only the Golden State Warriors made more threes per game than the Celtics this season.

Wednesday DFS play:



Brogdon was a sparkplug off the bench in Game 1 with 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting. His playing time has increased in three straight contests and Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 2 with a chest contusion. Derrick White's lackluster shooting has been concerning, so Brogdon could be called upon to provide more scoring support in a pivotal game before traveling to Philadelphia for Game 3. No Celtic should get a bigger boost than Brogdon if Smart is ruled out. This season's Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists off the bench this postseason.