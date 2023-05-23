The Denver Nuggets completed their Conference Finals sweep against the Los Angles Lakers on Monday. Now it's time for the Miami Heat to get their shot against the Boston Celtics. Miami was counted out by many ahead of this third-round series, but can secure a spot in the 2023 NBA Finals with one more win at Kaseya Center on Tuesday. The NBA's daily pick 'em contest is offering up prizes for the most accurate contestants, and we've evaluated a trio of player props alongside a premier DFS target ahead of tip-off. You can view the rest of the options here.

Will Marcus Smart dish more than three first-half assists: Yes

Smart was one of the Celtics few bright spots in Game 3. The point guard wasn't far from a triple-double with eight points, nine rebounds, and eight. He's actually played his best basketball on the road this postseason. Smart's average of 6.0 dimes per game on the road is better than his average at TD Garden during this year's playoffs. I like his odds to hit this mark after notching at least seven assists in three consecutive road games.

Will Jayson Tatum make more than three 3-pointers: No

Tatum's been known to rise to the occasion when his back's against the wall, but I can't see him bouncing back in such a big way as a shooter on Tuesday. He's 5-for-20 from long range against the Heat and shot 3-for-10 from deep in his best scoring outing against Miami this series. Tatum seems more likely to attack the rim after suffering three straight losses in part due to his lack of scoring prowess down the stretch.

Will Al Horford tally more than 14 points and rebounds: No

Horford's hardly been effective as a scorer or rebounder in this series. The Celtics big man is averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest against the Heat this postseason. His best performance came in Game 1, when he totaled seven points and six rebounds. However, his playing time has decreased with each game since then. Bam Adebayo as proven to be too much for Horford and his abysmal 36.8 percent shooting percentage from the field in the Eastern Conference Finals makes him unreliable on offense.

Tuesday DFS play



Many fantasy managers will have a tough time deciding who to fade between Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Bam Adebayo. Smart might be just as important as those studs, though. The Celtics' starting point guard is averaging an impressive 18.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest on the road this postseason. When you combine that production with his playmaking prowess it makes not rostering him difficult in such a crucial game. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year will be on the court when it matters most.