Neither of the leading teams clinched conference finals appearances after Wednesday's two-game slate but two more will get the chance on Thursday. The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets boast 3-2 leads over the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns ahead of tip-off. The NBA's daily pick 'em contest is offering up prizes for the most accurate contestants and we've evaluated three props for teams and players alongside a premier DFS target. You can view the rest of the options here.

Will Joel Embiid grab more than 10 rebounds: Yes

Embiid averaged a double-double during the regular season and his injury woes haven't stopped him from averaging 10.0 assists per game in the playoffs through seven games. The MVP has looked especially dominant on the boards at home and has snared 12.5 rebounds per contest at the Wells Fargo Center through four outings. Embiid has totaled at least 13 rebounds over his previous three home playoff games. He'll be expected to do the dirty work on Thursday to avoid another trip to TD Garden.

Will Kevin Durant grab more than eight rebounds: Yes

Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 5 matchup against the Nuggets with a rib injury, so the Suns' thin big man rotation will get even thinner. Durant's averaging 10.6 rebounds per game in the series alongside Ayton and has only fallen short of nine once. The star forward will have to take on even more responsibility, as the rest of his teammates will have more difficulty battling on the boards against Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon.

Better field goal percentage, DEN or PHO? DEN

Ayton's absence will surely lead to an abundance of quality looks around the paint for Jokic and company. The two-time MVP shot better than 63 percent from the field during the regular season and should have his way against Jock Landale or any other center Phoenix inserts into the starting lineup. Additional help defense should make it easier for Jokic's supporting cast to get open looks as well. The stars are aligning for the Nuggets to wrap up this series, and the winner will most likely shoot a higher percentage from the field.

Thursday DFS play



Michael Porter Jr. has outplayed Gordon in the second round, but Jamal Murray's questionable status is something to keep an eye on. Murray didn't go through shootaround because of an illness and Gordon has thrived without him in the lineup this year. He averaged 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists without his point guard during the regular season.