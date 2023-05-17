The Denver Nuggets almost blew a major lead in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday but ended up getting the job done against the Los Angeles Lakers. Now the Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. The NBA's daily pick 'em contest is offering up prizes for the most accurate contestants and we've evaluated a mix of team and player props alongside a premier DFS target ahead of tip-off. You can view the rest of the options here.

First to 15 points, MIA and BOS: BOS

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to shock the Celtics in TD Garden without Joel Embiid, but the Heat have much less offensive firepower. Jimmy Butler has proven that he can carry a heavy scoring load but Boston has an elite defense and has thrived on offense in the first quarter. Only two teams scored more first-quarter points per game than the Celtics during the regular season. The Heat, on the other hand, rank in the bottom half of the league. Tyler Herro's extended absence should make it difficult for Miami to win this battle.

More points between Jimmy Butler and Jaylen Brown: Butler

Brown was the better scorer between these two during the regular season, but Butler's thrived in the playoffs. While both players had their best series in the first round more than 6.0 more points per game for the depleted Heat. Jayson Tatum has continued to power Boston's offense. Brown's taking less than 18 shots per contest and attempting 4.1 free throws per contest. Butler on the other hand is taking more than 20.0 shots per contest while averaging more than 10.0 free throw attempts.

Will Bam Adebayo grab more than nine rebounds: No

It's unclear what Boston's starting frontcourt will look like, but they added more size in the back half of the second half by pairing Robert Williams with Al Horford and Jayson Tatum. That switch held Joel Embiid to a total of 18 rebounds over his last two games of the postseason. Adebayo isn't as dangerous on the glass and has fallen short of nine rebounds in three of his four regular-season matchups with Boston this season. The Celtics' twin towers should make Wednesday very tough for him.

Wednesday DFS play



Lowry's comfortable in his bench role but will likely play more than the starting floor general once again on Monday. He logged at least 30 minutes four times in six games against the New York Knicks in the second round. Lowry's also had success against the Celtics this season with averages of 13.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per contest through four meetings. Gabe Vincent doesn't move the needle as a creator, but fantasy managers should be prepared to rely on Lowry for support off the pine.