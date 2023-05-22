The Denver Nuggets are one win away from sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers and reaching the 2023 NBA Finals. They'll look to win another road game on Monday to advance to the championship series and the Lakers will do everything they can to hold them off. The NBA's daily pick 'em contest is offering up prizes for the most accurate contestants, and we've evaluated a trio of them and player props alongside a premier DFS target ahead of tip-off. You can view the rest of the options here.

Will D'Angelo Russell make more than two 3-pointers: No

Russell has struggled on offense against the Nuggets, and his recent shooting woes have contributed to his career-low 31.4 percent 3-point conversion rate this postseason. He's fallen short of three made triples in 11 of his 15 playoff games with the Lakers. It's unlikely that a player who's gone 2-for-14 from deep against Denver will get the green light to shoot more from beyond the arc.

More bench points, LAL and DEN: LAL

The Lakers are down 0-3 but have showcased a more impressive bench. Los Angeles has won the bench points battle in three straight outings, and Rui Hachimura has had a lot to do with that. Bruce Brown is the only Nugget providing real scoring support off the bench, but the Lakers might offer a little more firepower with Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker in the fold. Rotations could shorten in a closeout game, but the home team clearly needs more help from the bench.

More rebounds, LAL and DEN: DEN

Jokic has been destroying the Lakers' frontcourt on the board since Game 1 and his impact is evident in the box score after each game. The Nuggets have won the rebounding battle by at least six in every game so far. Los Angeles moved Jared Vanderbilt back into the starting lineup to combat the size disadvantage, but that hasn't made much of a difference. There's no reason to believe that Denver will lose its physicality in a crucial elimination game.

Monday DFS play



Austin Reaves LAL • SG • #15 PPG 13 APG 3.4 SPG .52 3P/G 1.344 View Profile

Reaves has quietly been one of the most reliable players in this series. The Lakers wing has comfortably scored at least 22 points in three straight games while shooting at least 50 percent from the field. He's also converted 13 of his 23 shots from deep during that span. The Lakers have depended on Reaves for more than 39 minutes a night and he's done what's required of him each time while his teammates have struggled.