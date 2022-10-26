There was no shortage of excitement in Tuesday's four-game NBA slate. A pair of surprising upsets took place, and some spectacular stat lines came along with those. Three guards scored at least 33 points, and we'll go over their performances before reviewing some struggling players and a prime DFS target for Wednesday's 10-game main slate here.

Who's hot

The Dallas Mavericks dropped to 1-2 on the year following a Tuesday loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, but Doncic is in elite form. He appears to be in great shape after spending some time playing in Europe over the offseason, and only Ja Morant is scoring more points per game right now. Doncic is averaging 9.0 rebounds per contest and shooting 50 percent from the field despite making just eight of his 32 heaves from beyond the arc. Doncic is one of the few players who can challenge the likes of James Harden for the top spot in the 2022-23 fantasy points standings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC • SG • 2 PPG 31 APG 6.7 SPG 2.33 3P/G 1.667 View Profile

SGA was a threat to miss a second straight game with an injury on Tuesday but unexpectedly decided to suit up. He led the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Los Angeles Clippers with 33 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. He also racked up three steals and three blocks. The injury-prone can be scary to draft in season-long formats because of the Thunder's late-season shutdowns, but he's one of the most electric players around when healthy.

Devin Booker PHO • SG • 1 PPG 32.5 APG 5.8 SPG 1.25 3P/G 3 View Profile

Booker scored at least 33 points in a third consecutive game on Tuesday as the Phoenix Suns steamrolled the Golden State Warriors. His offensive efficiency has been outright absurd early on, as he's shooting 53 percent from the field and 48 percent from long-range on nearly 20 attempts per game. Could the Suns star be ready to make another jump as a scorer? Time will tell.

Who's not

Reggie Jackson LAC • PG • 1 PPG 7.8 APG 4.3 SPG .75 3P/G 1.25 View Profile

Jackson might not hold onto his starting point guard spot with the Clippers for much longer. He won the job over John Wall but is shooting just over 30 percent from the field. John Wall is averaging twice as many points per contest while matching Jackson's rebounding and assist output on nine fewer minutes per contest. Jackson isn't the only Clipper who's struggling, and maybe everyone will get back on track once Kawhi Leonard gets back into a rhythm.

Klay Thompson GS • SG • 11 PPG 11 APG 2.8 SPG .25 3P/G 2 View Profile

Thompson has scored a total of 10 points over his last two games on 22.2 percent shooting. The Dubs are easing him back into things after last year's title run, but fantasy managers expect more than this from him while his workload is being monitored. Thompson scored two points before being ejected against Phoenix on Tuesday, but there's no need to worry about him. He's sure to score in bunches once he starts getting his usual minutes consistently.

Wednesday DFS Target

LaMelo Ball (ankle) has yet to make his 2022-23 debut while Terry Rozier (ankle) and Cody Martin (quad) are doubtful to play against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The former lottery pick seems likely to start for the Charlotte Hornets for the second time this season after tallying 18 points, six assists, and three steals against the Atlanta Hawks in his first run with the starting five. The former lottery pick is clearly preferred over James Bouknight and Theo Maledon. Smith logged 37 minutes and attempted 16 shots in his last outing.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.