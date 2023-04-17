Every team in the 2023 NBA Playoffs has logged their first round one game, and Monday's main slate will present two teams a chance to go up 2-0. There was quite a bit to keep track of between last week's play-in games and the weekend's action, so we've put together a recap with some takeaways alongside a strong DFS play for Monday. Here's what you should have in mind as you prepare to build lineups in a new week of hoops.

Kawhi Leonard is ready to be a workhorse

Much has been made of Leonard's workload in recent years, as previous injuries have led to him resting often throughout the regular season. However, he paced the Los Angeles Clippers with 38 points in an upset win over the Phoenix Suns in his first playoff game of 2023. Leonard logged 42 minutes in the contest and will likely need to keep playing around that much while Paul George is out indefinitely. Leonard has logged at least 40 minutes in 20 games including the postseason since joining the Clippers while averaging 30.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.0 steals.

De'Aaron Fox still undervalued as a fantasy stud

The Sacramento Kings secured their first playoff win in over a decade against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and their under-the-radar point guard had a lot to do with it. Fox poured in 38 points, five rebounds, and three assists in a game-high 42 minutes. The league's leader in clutch points rose to the occasion and might be the most undervalued fantasy stud in the first round right now. Fox is now averaging 28.5 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds across four meetings with the Dubs this year. His price seems likely to rise moving forward, but he's well worth his cost now.

Jamal Murray is ready to make another playoff statement

Murray made his first playoff appearance since 2020 on Sunday and did not disappoint. The Denver Nuggets point guard took a team-high 22 shots and finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds across 19 games in his dynamic bubble run a few years back. Minnesota knows better than to deploy Mike Conley against Murray regularly, but the Nuggets point guard does boast averages of 32.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists against him in the postseason.

Monday DFS play

Bridges didn't get a chance to play down the stretch because the Nets were down big against the 76ers over the weekend, but he did pour in 30 points on 18 shots. He led all players in his matchup against his hometown team. The swingman has been dynamic on the road since joining Brooklyn, averaging 26.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. His team will need more of the same from him if they hope to steal a win in Philly.

