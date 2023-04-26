Wednesday's NBA slate will be a major one, as three teams face elimination while the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings look to break a 2-2 tie in their first-round series. Will the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat close things out? That remains to be seen. We'll go over some key things to watch ahead of tip-off alongside a DFS play here, though.

Donovan Mitchell's dominance at home

Mitchell was a major let-down in Game 4. The Cleveland Cavaliers star scored just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting in a loss and totaled a mere two points in the second half. He's thrived at home this postseason and averaged 27.5 points, 10.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per contest in his first two playoff games as a Cavs. Mitchell's also notched 30.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds through 20 career home playoff games. Fantasy managers should expect a ton of of aggression from the shooting guard come game time.

Jimmy Butler's clutch factor

Butler shocked the world by racking up 56 points and nine boards in his previous outing to bring the Milwaukee Bucks to the brink of elimination. The Heat star's supporting case has dwindled since the play-in tournament, but he remains a reliable asset when it counts most. Butler's averaged 33.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in his previous two Game 6 closeout games to eliminate the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Fox is determined to play against the Dubs on Friday despite fracturing a finger on his shooting hand in his last outing. The Kings guard managed to amass 38 points and nine rebounds in Game 4 despite his injury and has looked unstoppable throughout the series. He's averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds through his first four playoff appearances. Fantasy managers should be wary of Fox, as there's no telling how such a significant injury could affect him from the opening tip. If you think he's likely to bust, consider pivoting to another Kings guard.

Also: Kevin Huerter is averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game without Fox this season.

Friday DFS play

Hart was a major part of the Knicks' Game 4 win over the Cavs. The swingman filled in for Quinten Grimes as a starter in the contest and was a force as a scorer, rebounder, and defender. Hart totaled 19 points, seven rebounds, and a pair of steals on 40 minutes. Grimes' status is up in the air for Wednesday, so Hart seems likely to play a large role again. He totaled six points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in his lone start for New York during the regular season.

