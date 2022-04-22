Thursday's main slate was kicked off by a big-time Golden State Warriors win at Ball Arena to secure a 3-0 lead against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The Dallas Mavericks went on to shock the Utah Jazz on the road without Luka Doncic before the Memphis Grizzlies mounted a major comeback to topple the Minnesota Timberwolves. More drama is on the way ahead of the weekend, and we'll recap the latest action before looking ahead at a Fantasy target and fade for Friday here.

Thursday standouts

Nikola Jokic DEN • C • 15 PPG 27.1 APG 7.9 SPG 1.47 3P/G 1.311 View Profile

Jokic lived up to the expectations most people set for him in Game 3. The Nuggets superstar rattled off 37 points, snared 18 rebounds, and tallied five assists in a losing effort. He's just under one rebound shy of averaging a triple-double against the Dubs for the year, but lacks the depth to compete with Steph Curry, Klay Thomson. Draymond Green, and the quickly surging Jordan Poole. Jokic could step it up another notch in a potential close out home game later this week.

Ja Morant MEM • PG • 12 PPG 27.4 APG 6.7 SPG 1.16 3P/G 1.544 View Profile

Morant's scoring dropped off in Game 3, but he did everything else he needed to for the Grizzlies to take home another win. The dynamic guard was cold from the field and scored 16 points on 5-of-16 shooting, but also tallied 10 boards and 10 assists. He's averaging 23.7 points, 9.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game for the series.

Russell is shooting an abysmal 32.6 percent in the playoffs but showed signs of life on Thursday. The Timberwolves point guard was just 9 for 21 from the field, but tallied 22 points with five rebounds and eight assists. He was the top performer among Minnesota's big three. More than one will need to get going to take down Memphis, though.

Who to play

Nikola Vucevic CHI • C • 9 PPG 17.6 RPG 11 BPG .97 View Profile

Vucevic struggled to produce against Milwaukee during the regular season and has flipped the switch in the playoffs. The Bulls big man has a pair of double-doubles to show for his first two games of the postseason and has been an impactful scorer and rebounder. Friday's offering of centers isn't very impressive, so getting a stud like Vucevic for a relatively affordable price could help you cash.

Who to fade

Onyeka Okongwu ATL • C • 17 PPG 8.2 RPG 5.9 BPG 1.25 View Profile

It seemed like Okongwu could stand out as a strong value play when Clint Capela went down with a knee injury in a play-in game, but the second-year big hasn't done much. He's averaging a mere 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 points per on 19.8 minutes a night in the playoffs. He was dropped from the starting lineup in Game 2 and taking a flier on him likely isn't worth it, even if Bam Adebayo doesn't suit up on Friday.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.