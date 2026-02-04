Ball security and playmaking efficiency are two of the most valuable skills in today's NBA. While scoring grabs the headlines, the ability to consistently create for teammates without coughing up possessions is what separates good guards from truly elite floor generals. In this article, we break down the top-10 players averaging more than six assists and fewer than three turnovers per game, highlighting the guards and playmakers who are unselfish on offense this season.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers

Nembhard had the opportunity to take the reins of the Pacers' offense this season due to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. Despite the squad struggling to the point of sitting last place in the East, he has done well to deliver solid production across the board, including averaging 7.5 assists, compared to just 2.4 turnovers in 32.1 minutes per game. Although he has not been able to coordinate the attack to the same level as Haliburton, he continues to prove himself as a reliable ball handler and conscientious distributor. The experience of being in the driver's seat this season should help his development in the long run, as this marks just his fourth NBA season.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Murray has been delivering elite production for years now, but he is currently working on career highs across the board, with 25.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. His impressive numbers are complemented by the fact that he is limiting himself to just 2.3 turnovers in 35.5 minutes per game, despite often being a critical focal point of opposing defenses. He has never averaged more than 2.3 turnovers per game in his career, which proves that this season is no fluke, and combined with his other stats, he deserves mention among the top point guards of his generation.

Davion Mitchell, Heat

Mitchell has done a great job of earning and maintaining a starting role over the last couple of seasons. Part of the reason for his success is his ability to distribute at a high level while also showing great diligence in taking care of the ball. With a career-high 7.3 assists per game, which is a major leap from his previous high of 4.9, and just 1.6 turnovers per game, he boasts one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the league, and the best on this list by a notable margin.

Isaiah Collier, Jazz

Collier moved up a spot on this list after an incredible performance on Tuesday night, where he racked up 22 assists, with only two turnovers in 48 minutes of action. He is averaging seven assists and 2.3 turnovers per game this season, making him one of the league's most trustworthy ball handlers in just his second season. Despite his impressive play, he will likely remain behind Keyonte George in the Jazz's rotation at point guard. However, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to continue to rack up the assists while playing alongside a group of offensively talented big men.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Maxey has become one of the league's top scorers, but his ability to get teammates involved with efficient distribution is also on the rise. He is averaging a career-high 6.8 assists and limiting himself to 2.4 turnovers in a whopping 38.9 minutes per game. The sixth-year point guard is undoubtedly working in elite territory and likely still has room to show improvement at just 25 years old. Not to mention, he has not had the benefit of playing with a consistently healthy lineup over the last couple of seasons.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Last season's MVP is most often touted for his elite scoring ability, but he also stands out as one of the league's most reliable ball handlers. He is averaging 6.4 assists per game, which ties his career high from last season, while also limiting himself to just 2.1 turnovers per game, which is his lowest mark since his sophomore campaign. His ability to push the pace and draw multiple defenders on his drives to the basket is key to creating great pass opportunities to open teammates.

Dyson Daniels, Hawks

Daniels is surely one of the more unexpected players to find on this list, as he is the only one who does not line up at point guard. Nonetheless, he has been a great stabilizing presence in the backcourt for his squad as they have dealt with injury trouble and roster changes. He is averaging a career-high 6.3 assists with just two turnovers per game, standing out as one of the most responsible passers in the league this season. Still, he is mostly known for his defensive presence, averaging 1.9 steals per game, which is fourth-most in the league.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs

Fox has been a solid contributor since joining the Spurs, despite producing slightly less across the board when compared to previous seasons. Nonetheless, he is playing with efficiency, not only by shooting 47.9 percent from the field but also by averaging 6.2 assists with just 2.5 turnovers per game. He has the benefit of a top-tier target to feed in Victor Wembanyama, but the ninth-year guard is also entering the "wily veteran" stage of his career, where he is able to navigate opposing defenses with confidence and poise.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Brunson has been one of the league's top point guards for a few seasons now. He continues to shine in just about every way, including averaging 27.1 points per game, which is the second-most of his career, along with a career-best 2.9 made 3-pointers per game. Additionally, his six assists and 2.2 turnovers per game make him one of the most reliable playmakers. On the other hand, his six assists per game is his lowest mark since joining the Knicks.

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors

Quickley may often be overlooked as an elite point guard, as he is only in his second season as a clear-cut starter and continues to struggle with his field-goal efficiency, having never shot better than 45 percent from the field in a season. However, his 6.1 assists with just 1.7 turnovers per game give him the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio on this list. At 26-years of age in his sixth NBA season, there is still a small window of time in which he likely continues to build on his abilities.