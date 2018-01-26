Fantasy Basketball: Trade deadline preview, with DeAndre Jordan, Kemba Walker and more who could be on the move

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the rumor mill is in full swing. While there are always far more trades talked about than ones that actually go through, it's important to consider the impact certain players being dealt could have in your Fantasy leagues.

Let's take a look at a few prominent names being mentioned in trade rumors and what effect it would have on their value – as well as that of their teammates – if they were actually dealt. It might be a wise move to pick up a player or two now before a deal is consummated and they get scooped up in your league.

DeAndre Jordan, Clippers

This is a tough one to read. The Clippers have clearly taken a step backward this season with Chris Paul departing for the Rockets, but they still have an All-Star in Blake Griffin on the team. While they've been crushed by injuries, they still remain in the playoff hunt in the Western Conference, making the decision to part ways, or not to part ways, with Jordan a more difficult one than it looked like it might be a month ago.

Jordan has a player option for next season, so it makes a lot of sense that the Clippers at least shop him to see what kind of assets they could get back in return. Jordan almost left the Clippers a few summers ago, so there is a very real possibly he leaves the organization after this season.

If Jordan does get dealt, it will be tough to predict what the Clippers will receive in return. They would likely be seeking a first-round pick or other longer-term assets, but they may not receive a center back in the trade. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell – and, to a lesser degree, Willie Reed – could see a nice boost in value. He's shown promise in the four games in which he's played at least 30 minutes this season, averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest. If you're desperate for help at center and have a roster spot to spare, he might be worth a speculative pickup before the deadline.

Kemba Walker, Hornets

Walker has been the face of the franchise in Charlotte, but he's been among the most prominent names raised in trade discussions as the deadline approaches. Hornets' owner Michael Jordan has since said the team is not looking to trade Walker, but crazier things have happened when a team is looking at going nowhere fast like the Hornets are.

Walker is a very popular player both in the locker room and in the community, so the Hornets are going to have to get a significant return in the deal to be able to sell trading him to the fan base. As of right now, no one on the current Hornets' roster jumps off the page as someone to add in case Walker is moved before the deadline. Malik Monk would probably become the most relevant option from a Fantasy perspective, but the Hornets would likely be seeking another point guard in return. This is one you should probably wait out to see what happens before making any moves.

Nikola Mirotic, Bulls

The Bulls would be crazy not to trade Mirotic. Yes, they have played much better since he returned, but they are firmly in rebuilding mode. Not only that, but Mirotic only has a team option left on his contract for next season. He's played extremely well, so his trade value has probably reached its apex.

If Mirotic gets traded, the player who should benefit the most is Bobby Portis. However, one trade rumor involving Mirotic had the Bulls sending him to the Jazz in a deal that would land Derrick Favors in Chicago. Favors would obviously eat up some frontcourt minutes, but there is a chance the Bulls could also trade starting center Robin Lopez in a separate deal.

The Bulls like what they have in Portis. If they didn't, they wouldn't have put up with him injuring Mirotic in a fight before the start of the season. Portis has played between 20 and 29 minutes in 17 games this season, averaging 14.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers in those contests. Of all the speculative additions to possibly make leading up to the deadline, Portis could end up providing the most production down the stretch of the season.

Julius Randle, Lakers

The Lakers have a lot of depth up front in Randle, Brook Lopez, Kyle Kuzma and Larry Nance, Jr. Randle will be a restricted free agent this summer, but with the Lakers looking to land a superstar in free agency, they might not have enough money left over to bring Randle back, as well.

If Randle is traded, the Lakers don't necessarily need to get another frontcourt player in return. Kuzma would see a boost in value with added playing time, but he is already owned in most leagues.

One player who would also see an increase in production is Nance. He is already averaging 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in only 22 minutes per game this season. If Randle is ultimately dealt, it's not out of the question Nance could approach 30 minutes per game on a nightly basis. If you need help at forward and Nance is still available in your league, pick him up now just in case.

George Hill, Kings

The Kings have already stated they are going to give their young players more minutes for the rest of the season and have started sitting their veterans. Hill has lost playing time and looks to be well on his way out of Sacramento.

One of the more talked about rumors involving Hill is that he could be traded to the Cavaliers. If that is the case, the reported package could land the Kings both Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert. Both would have no impact on the point guard situation, with the starting job already firmly in the hands of De'Aaron Fox. If Fox is still available in your league, pick him up immediately. In the 11 games in which he's played at least 30 minutes in this season, Fox is averaging 14.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.