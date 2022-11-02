Stephen Curry led the fantasy leaderboard in Tuesday's small, four-game slate by piecing together arguably his most well-rounded performance of the season. He wasn't the only Western Conference guard who excelled though, as several other notable floor generals weren't far behind him. There will be a lot more games in Wednesday's main slate, and we'll review the performances of three Tuesday stars before diving into some fantasy duds and a DFS target here.

Who's hot

Stephen Curry GS • PG • 30 PPG 30 APG 6.5 SPG 1.38 3P/G 4.75 View Profile

Curry recorded three straight games with at least 31 points before erupting for 13 rebounds and 13 assists in a triple-double performance against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors aren't experiencing as much team success as they'd like to, but the reigning NBA Finals MVP hasn't missed a beat and is rebounding at an all-time high rate with 7.5 boards per contest. Curry leads all point guards in fantasy points but won't remain ahead of Luka Doncic for long, though.

SGA wrapped up October with an NBA Player of the week award and could be well on his way to another. He scored 34 points on just 18 shots in a win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday to go along with four rebounds and six assists. While his offense has been superb, his defense is turning heads as well. Only three players have more steals than the Oklahoma City Thunder guard this season, and he's nabbed a trio of steals in four games this season while blocking 1.3 shots per contest.

Chris Paul PHO • PG • 3 PPG 10.1 APG 11 SPG 1.86 3P/G .857 View Profile

CP3's scoring is on the downstroke, but his playmaking is as good as ever in his age-37 season. The Phoenix Suns point guard notched his third double-double in seven games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday with 15 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds. He's amassed 77 dimes in seven games, and only James Harden has totaled more so far this season. It appears like father time won't stop Paul from contending for a top-10 fantasy point guard spot with a healthy year.

Who's not

Paolo Banchero ORL • PF • 5 PPG 21.8 RPG 7.6 BPG 1 View Profile

Is the league starting to figure out Banchero? The top pick from the 2022 NBA Draft kicked off his pro career on a high note but has shot less than 37 percent from the field over his last two games. He had tough outings against the Dallas Mavericks and Thunder and will likely draw matchups with Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green in his next game against the Warriors. All rookies are bound to hit slumps from time to time, and we'll see if Banchero's persists in Week 3.

Rudy Gobert MIN • C • 27 PPG 13.3 RPG 14 BPG 1.63 View Profile

Gobert missed his only field goal attempt against the Suns on Tuesday despite the absence of Deandre Ayton. He's averaged just 8.0 points and 10.5 rebounds on 33.3 percent shooting over his previous two games. The former Utah Jazz big man is shooting over 65 percent from the field for his career and doesn't take many difficult shots, so fantasy managers in Roto leagues would love to see better efficiency from Gobert.

Wednesday DFS Target

Nikola Vucevic CHI • C • 9 PPG 15.8 RPG 12.3 BPG .88 View Profile

Vucevic is on track to average a triple-double for a sixth consecutive season and has long terrorized the Charlotte Hornets and their poor interior defense. Charlotte was giving up more points in the paint than any team in the NBA ahead of Monday's slate, and Vucevic has notched 20.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per contest against them since joining the Chicago Bulls. Zach LaVine (knee) has been ruled out, and Andre Drummond is questionable. That means Chicago could need a lot from their center in this Eastern Conference matchup.

