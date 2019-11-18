Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Carmelo Anthony, Alec Burks among top targets for Week 4

If you're reading this, you probably play Fantasy basketball in a CBS Fantasy league. Except for this week's top add, there aren't any must-add players who are available in enough leagues to qualify for this article. As a result, the options listed in this article are a bit less exciting that what you'd normally expect for an early-season article. That said, there are still plenty of players available who can improve your team.

It's important to take note of a schedule anomaly next week, however. The Suns have the only five-game week of the season in Week 5, giving those players a massive advantage in many league settings. The advantage is especially notable given that it's a light week for the NBA, with the majority of the league playing three games or fewer, and the Pacers, Grizzlies and Magic playing just twice.

As always, the players in this article must be rostered in less than two-thirds of CBS leagues. Players are listed in the order that I recommend adding them, assuming they are equally good fits for your team.

Double-check your league

A few names rostered in more than two-thirds of leagues, but who are still under-rostered. Double-check to make sure they aren't available in your league.

Dario Saric, Suns (73 percent rostered)

Enes Kanter, Celtics (79 percent rostered)

Adds for all leagues

Danuel House, Rockets (56 percent rostered)

House missed the last three games, but he's set to return on Monday. He's been a top-70 player in eight-category leagues so far this season. He was averaging 31.1 minutes per game before he got injured, and that workload could increase over the next month while Eric Gordon (knee) is out. This is a pretty open-and-shut case. Ever single Fantasy team currently rosters multiple players worse than House. Pick him up immediately.

Alec Burks (56 percent rostered) and Ky Bowman (10 percent rostered), Warriors

D'Angelo Russell (thumb) will miss at least the next two weeks, and the "we're definitely not tanking" Warriors may try to extend that absence a couple extra games. When Russell missed three games at the beginning of the month, Bowman started and averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 3-pointers in a massive 37.3 minutes per game. Burks' breakout began in the last of Russell's missed games, when he scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 31 minutes. It's been a bumpy ride since, but he has three 20-plus point games over his last six. As long as Russell out, Burks can rely on a steadier workload and will likely see increased usage.

Langston Galloway, Pistons (14 percent rostered)

Galloway is unlikely to put up another 32-point game the season like the one he put up Friday. That said, there is room for another Piston to be Fantasy relevant, and Galloway seems like the most likely candidate. So far this season, only Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin, Luke Kennard, and either Derrick Rose or Bruce Brown (depending on whether or not Rose was healthy) have made any real Fantasy impact. But they've kept a relatively tight rotation, and Galloway is averaging 25.5 minutes per game. He's scored in double-digits for nine games straight, increasing his minutes to 27.2 and his field goal attempts to 9.9 during that stretch. He's unlikely to finish inside the top-100, and he doesn't do much other than score – his next most useful contributions are his 2.3 threes and 1.8 assists – but he has potential to be a solid low-end starter for most Fantasy teams.

Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers (35 percent rostered)

Ever since Zach Collins (shoulder) got hurt, the Blazers' have struggled at power forward. They signed Anthony last week, with the hope that he'll be able to sure up that weakness. Anthony's last NBA game was a year ago, when the Rockets banished him after the team's slow start.

The best-case scenario here is that the year off humbled the one-time superstar, and that he'll be able to accept his role as a tertiary option. If he can do that, he could thrive – last time we saw him play, he averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 threes, and a respectable smattering of assists, steals and blocks, and he was even better than that in his last full season. He's got the size, strength and scoring prowess to recreate or improve upon those numbers.

That said, it's almost equally realistic that he's back out of the league before the end of the month. It's worth picking him up for the upside potential, but if you don't have anyone you're comfortable dropping, it's probably ok to leave Anthony on the waiver wire.

Other recommendations: Dwight Powell, Mavericks (44 percent rostered); Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies (59 percent rostered); Frank Kaminsky, Suns (29 percent rostered); Damian Jones, Hawks (3 percent rostered) Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers (25 percent rostered); Jae Crowder, Grizzlies (44 percent rostered); Malik Monk, Hornets (24 percent rostered); Norman Powell (24 percent rostered)

Deep League Special

Mo Wagner, Wizards (29 percent rostered)

Wagner was the headline in this section last week, but his roster rate has shot up after his incredible 30-point, 15-rebound breakout on Friday. I love Wagner as a deep league option, but that kind of performance is not sustainable. I'm still not interested in standard 12-team leagues, though I think he should be rostered in all leagues with at least 14 teams.

Cory Joseph, Kings (10 percent rostered)

With De'Aaron Fox (ankle) out for about a month, Joseph has stepped in as the Kings' starting PG. Joseph has had many stints filling in as a starter over the last three years, and they have been solid, if unspectacular. Over that span, he's averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 threes in 31.7 minutes. Point guards are a scarce position in deeper leagues, so while few managers will get excited about those numbers, they're probably an upgrade over what many have on their bench.

Other recommendations: JaVale McGee, Lakers (22 percent rostered); Dwight Howard, Lakers (55 percent rostered) Furkan Korkmaz, 76ers (5 percent rostered); Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors (11 percent rostered)