We're more than halfway through Week 16 of the 2022-23 season and February has just begun. Several key starters in both conferences are without timetables for return from injuries, and that could help role players across the league continue to raise their Fantasy value. Need help cycling through the options to find long and short-term help ahead of the All-Star break? We've got you covered.

Here are three Week 16 waiver targets with rostership around 50 percent or less in CBS leagues:

It's unclear whether Marcus Smart (ankle) will play again before the All-Star break, so White's larger role could persist through mid February. The Boston Celtics combo guard has averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per contest since Smart suffered the energy despite Malcolm Brogdon playing a prominent role off the bench. White's averaged over 31 minutes per contest over his past five games and is rostered in 51 percent of CBS leagues.

The Chicago Bulls have given Williams more minutes each month this season and January was his best month yet. The versatile forward averaged 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds last month on 32.0 minutes a night across 14 games. Javonte Green (knee) is set to miss extended time and Derrick Jones can only help so much off the pine. That means Chicago will have to continue leaning on Williams quite a bit. He's rostered in 44 percent of CBS leagues.

Gordon is still flying way under the radar but might be more of a streaming option than a long-term solution with Jalen Green nursing a minor illness. The Houston Rockets wing is averaging 24.3 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game without Green, who'll remain out against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) has no timetable for return, so adding a player who's rostered in 28 percent of CBS leagues but is averaging 17.5 points per contest in 10 games without his team's starting point guard makes a lot of sense.