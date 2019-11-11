Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Dwight Powell, Alec Burks, Chris Boucher highlight top targets for Week 4

As with previous seasons, the players in this article must be rostered in less than two-thirds of CBS leagues. Players are listed in the order that I recommend adding them, assuming they are equally good fits for your team.

Double-check your league

A few names rostered in more than two-thirds of leagues, but who are still under-rostered. Double-check to make sure they aren't available in your league.

Aron Baynes, Suns (79 percent rostered)

Jabari Parker, Hawks (83 percent rostered)

Adds for all leagues

Dwight Powell, Mavericks (47 percent rostered)

Powell was last week's top add, too, so I'll get right to the point: I think Powell is likely to finish the season inside Fantasy's top-75 in eight category leagues, and much higher in nine-category settings. It took him a few games to start showing his defensive prowess, which is probably part of why his roster rate is still so low. But he's finally turning the corner there — he has at least one steal in four games in a row, and he got two steals and two blocks on Saturday. Excluding his first game back from injury, when he was minutes restricted, he's averaging 28.4 minutes and starts most games.

P.J. Tucker (67 percent rostered) and Danuel House (50 percent rostered), Rockets

In addition to being teammates, Tucker and House offer similar stat profiles. Both are limited scorers, but do so much elsewhere that they should be rostered in all category-based leagues. They are both starting and averaging more than 31 minutes per game, and neither faces any real threat to impede on their roles in the rotation. While both should be added everywhere, Tucker is the preferred option. Though he scores less, Tucker gets more rebounds, assists and steals, and a similar amount of threes. Tucker has also been shooting much better than House so far this season, thought their histories imply that that is likely to flip as the season wears on

Alec Burks, Warriors (33 percent rostered)

The Warriors are struggling without Steph Curry (hand). However, after a few games of experimentation, they appear to have finally found a viable new backcourt partner for D'Angelo Russell. After seeing his court time gradually increase over four games, Burks is now averaging 33.3 minutes and 23.0 points over his last three. He's also adding 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. While that level of production is far better than anything he's ever done before, it is in range for what he showed when he was at his best earlier in his career. He's 28 years old, so the idea that he's putting up career best numbers makes sense for someone who should be in the middle of his prime.

Glenn Robinson, Warriors (47 percent rostered) is also addable, though he's been inconsistent so far. After Burks, he seems to have the biggest role, and while the path is ugly, he's putting up decent numbers. If I weren't already talking about Burks and the Warriors, Robinson would be in the middle of the "other recommendations" section.

Two more players to round out our Warriors Watch update:

Jordan Poole (21 percent rostered) is getting plenty of minutes, but the rookie is struggling to make a Fantasy impact. He should be on watch lists, but he's not worth rostering in most leagues.

Ky Bowman (16 percent rostered) has shown that he's streamable when D'Angelo Russell is out, but with Russell now back in action Bowman should be dropped or left on waivers.

Chris Boucher, Raptors (6 percent rostered)

Boucher may be more of a deeper-league option, but he's worth a look for owners in need of frontcourt depth in the short-term. The Raptors have been employing one of the tightest rotations in the league thus far, but Nick Nurse will be forced to dip into his bench with Serge Ibaka sidelined. The big man injured his ankle Friday night and is currently without a timetable. Boucher saw 14 minutes of action in that contest, and then put up 15 points, two steals, and three blocks in 24 minutes against the Lakers Sunday. .

Other recommendations: Furkan Korkmaz, 76ers (3 percent rostered); Bryn Forbes, Spurs (33 percent rostered); Kenrich Williams, Pelicans (4 percent rostered); Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies (50 percent rostered)

High Value, Short-Term Option

Bruce Brown, Pistons (21 percent rostered)

Derrick Rose (hamstring) has now missed four games in a row, and Brown has started all of them, averaging 37.0 minutes per game. That workload alone would merit Fantasy attention, even if Brown weren't, you know, good. But Brown, a 2018 second round draft pick, has looked great both in Summer League and through these early weeks of the season.

With Rose out, Brown has averaged 13.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals. He doesn't shoot many threes, but he does more than enough elsewhere to warrant a short-term add. We don't know when Rose will return, and Brown will probably be more of a deep-leagues only guy once that happens, but Brown is an all-leagues start until then.

Deep League Special

Moe Wagner, Wizards (10 percent rostered)

Wagner plays a limited role off the bench, playing between 14 and 17 minutes in six of the Wizards' eight games. The limited role means it's pretty hard to roster him in standard or shallow leagues, but his per-minute efficiency is plenty to make him a deep league staple. He's averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 threes per game. Additionally, his shooting efficiency has been off the charts, as he's hitting 60 percent of his field goals and 87 percent of his free throws. That production, especially the blocks, is more than enough for deep leagues.

Other recommendations: Nerlens Noel, 17 percent rostered; Jordan Poole, Warrior (21 percent rostered); Hamidou Diallo, Thunder (6 percent rostered)