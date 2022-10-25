Week 2 of the 2022-23 season began with an eight-game slate on Monday, and four more games are set to take place on Tuesday. Fantasy managers have had time to evaluate who they were too low on and gather early injury news to determine what players are worth adding to their rosters ahead of Week 3. It can be difficult to gauge who's worth keeping, but we've compiled a diverse list of long-term and short-term options.

Here are five Week 2 waiver-wire targets with rostership at 50 percent or less in CBS leagues:

Isaiah Hartenstein, C, NYK (50% rostered)

Hartenstein performed well enough to finish as a top-25 center last season despite not making one start with the Los Angeles Clippers. He backed up a top-20 center in Ivica Zubac, but was always able to impact games when he got on the court. While Mitchell Robinson is a premier rim protector, he leaves a lot to be desired as a scorer and playmaker from the low post. Hartenstein logged 40 minutes off the bench in his Knicks debut and is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest through his first three games in New York.

Lonnie Walker IV, F, LAL (43% rostered)

Walker's unexpectedly made his way into the starting lineup after signing a one-year, $6.4 million deal over the offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers are limited at small forward with LeBron James playing power forward and Anthony Davis starting at center, so Walker's getting a healthy 32.7 minutes per night. His long-range shooting is iffy, but his averages of 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists are respectable. He'll be a staple for the Lakers until they make a significant roster change.

Trey Murphy, F, NOP (41% rostered)



This add might benefit fantasy managers most this week. Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Herb Jones have been ruled out for Tuesday, and all three starters could miss multiple games. Murphy logged 40 minutes and nearly tallied a double-double with 16 points and nine boards his last time out. He's easily one of the New Orleans Pelicans' best scoring options if he gets a few starts in Week 2. His rebounding numbers are on the rise, and he's one of the league's more undervalued three-point shooters.

Nick Richards, C, CHA (38% rostered)



Many thought that Mark Williams could settle in as Mason Plumlee's backup as a rookie, but Nick Richards has stepped in as the Charlotte Hornets' second-best center early this season. The former Kentucky Wildcat is averaging 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting nearly 70 percent from the field in just 22.7 minutes per contest. He and Plumlee are essentially splitting time down the middle, but Richards has easily been the more productive player between the two.

Dennis Smith Jr., G, CHA (32% rostered)



Smith seemed like an afterthought when the Hornets first signed him, but injuries to LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Cody Martin could help him remain fantasy relevant for Week 2. Rozier (ankle) and Martin (quad) are questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks, and there's no word on when Ball (ankle) will make his 2022-23 debut. Smith is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 assists and is among the league leaders with 2.7 steals per contest. He notched season highs in points (18) and assists (6) in his first start of the season against the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend. He might not be worth holding onto in Week 3, though.