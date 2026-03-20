Injuries continue to be a problem across the NBA as fantasy managers make their push for a championship. The good news is, there are still some appealing players to add off the waiver wire. Here are five players to target who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls (48% rostered)

The Bulls haven't been resting their starters despite being mostly out of the playoff hunt. They are 4-6 over their last 10 games, and Jones averaged 29 minutes during that span. With no shortage of playing time, he averaged 16.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 3-pointers.

Injuries have been a issue for Jones this season, but he generally plays well when healthy. He is shooting 54.4% from the field and 83% from the free throw line, putting him on pace for his third straight season of shooting at least 50% from the field and 82% from the free throw line. The Bulls play four games next week, so Jones can provide a boost to fantasy managers in search of a guard.

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic (46% rostered)

The Magic are playing well despite missing two key players in Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdomen). There have been no positive updates for either player, which means they could be out all of next week. That's noteworthy for fantasy because the Magic will play four times.

Since the Magic have been shorthanded, da Silva averaged 31 minutes over their last 15 games. During that stretch, he put up 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.9 3-pointers a night. The former first-round pick has been more efficient this season, shooting 44.2% from the field, 88.5% from the free-throw line, and 37.9% from behind the arc. In his new role, he makes for a great waiver wire target.

Daniss Jenkins, Detroit Pistons (23% rostered)

Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung that will keep him out for at least the next two weeks. It's a tough blow for the Pistons, but there is hope that he can be ready for the playoffs. They have a four-game lead over the Celtics for the top seed in the East, so their priority right now is to get Cunningham completely healthy, and hopefully, he can be back in time for the playoffs.

Daniss Jenkins should take over at point guard with Cunningham out. In Thursday's win over the Wizards, Jenkins started and logged 34 minutes. He finished with nine points, five assists, and two 3-pointers over 34 minutes. His scoring output wasn't great, but that's mainly because he shot just 3-for-16 from the field. The key was that the usage rate was there. Across 23 games in which he has logged at least 20 minutes, he has averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.4 3-pointers, and 1.4 steals. The Pistons play four times next week, making Jenkins an even more appealing add.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Memphis Grizzlies (15% rostered)

The Grizzlies have deployed a lot of small lineups as injuries piled up among their big men. Reinforcements won't be coming now that Santi Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for the season. They did recently sign Taj Gibson, but he logged 12 or fewer minutes in each of the last three games. During that span, he totaled six points and nine rebounds.

Prosper has moved into the starting lineup at the center position. Over the last 14 games in that role, he averaged 12.6 points, four rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 3-pointers. That included him shooting 57.1% from the field and 41.2% from behind the arc. The Grizzlies play four games next week, one of which is a great matchup against the defensively challenged Bulls. Prosper can provide value in deeper formats.

Ousmane Dieng, Milwaukee Bucks (12% rostered)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will miss at least the next week for the Bucks. With the team falling out of the playoff hunt, reports surfaced earlier this week that the team wants to shut him down for the season. Giannis has reportedly pushed back on that, but it wouldn't make sense for him to return until he is completely healthy. Given the report about their desire to shut Giannis down, we could see the Bucks also rest or limit some of their starters moving forward.

A young player who could end up with more playing time in Dieng. He has already taken on a noteworthy role, averaging 28 minutes over his last eight games. While his stats don't jump off the page, he averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.3 3-pointers. He has shot 40.7% from behind the arc this season, so at worst, he can be a valuable source of 3-pointers with the Bucks set to take the floor four times next week.