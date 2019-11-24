Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rockets' Danuel House, P.J. Tucker among top targets for Week 6

Welcome to Thanksgiving week. A lot of key players are dealing with injuries, and the NBA has a funky schedule this week, so let's get right to it. You know why you're here – you want some waiver wire recommendations.

If you want a lot of value now, then the first section at the top of the article is for you. While those players aren't likely to last on your roster for long, they're likely to provide more short-term production than the players in the second section. If you want to maximize season-long value, then you should focus on the players in the adds for all leagues section.

For weekly lineups managers, Week 6 is fairly straightforward. Well over half the league, 19 teams, plays four games. Target those teams, and avoid the Nuggets, Rockets and Suns, who each play twice.

For daily lineups managers, however, Week 6 requires a lot of nuanced attention. The NBA takes Thanksgiving Day off, so there are no games on Thursday. There are only two games on Tuesday, and there are just four on Saturday. There are massive slates on the other four days of the week, including the super-ginormous 14-game Wednesday slate and the regular-ginormous 13-game Friday slate.

That disparity between busy days and quiet days means that waiver wire pickups are unlikely to crack a starting lineup on Wednesday or Friday, and are extra valuable on Tuesday and Saturday. So while the Nuggets only play twice this week, because those games are Tuesday and Saturday, a Nugget might be a better pickup than someone on with four games but all of them on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – such as is the case for the Raptors, Pistons, Nets, Magic, Lakers, Jazz, Warriors, Celtics, Thunder, Grizzlies, Spurs and Heat. The Nuggets are the only team to play both Tuesday and Saturday.

As always, the players in this article must be rostered in less than two-thirds of CBS leagues. Players are listed in the order that I recommend adding them, assuming they are equally good fits for your team.

'Expiration Date' adds

Players who have significant value now but are unlikely to maintain that value when the injured or suspended starter ahead of them returns

Donte DiVincenzo, Bucks (23 percent rostered)

DiVincenzo has been stepping in for Khris Middleton (quad). Middleton has already missed two weeks, so he's expected to miss a minimum one to two more. In his stead, DiVincenzo has started and averaged 25.5 minutes per game, with solid production across multiple categories. With the exception of blocks, he doesn't hurt in any categories, and he's averaged 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 3s as a starter. It's possible he's earned an increased role for himself when Middleton returns, but he'd still probably only have relevance in very deep leagues once he moves back to the bench.

Ky Bowman, Warriors (17 percent rostered)

Bowman only has value while D'Angelo Russell (thumb) is out, but Russell is expected to miss at least another week, and potentially more. When Russell is out, Bowman usually starts and averages 14.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 3s and 1.4 steals in 33.3 minutes. Those numbers get even better if you only focus on Bowman's five starts, and exclude the two Russell-free games when Bowman came off the bench. The undrafted rookie out of Boston College has become a part of the rotation, and could maintain some very-deep-league relevance when Russell comes back, but his game-to-game inconsistency makes that a dicey proposition.

Other recommendations: Frank Kaminsky, Suns (33 percent rostered); Duncan Robinson, Heat (9 percent rostered)

Adds for all leagues

Danuel House (53 percent rostered) and P.J. Tucker (59 percent rostered), Rockets

I'm going to keep putting these two at the top of this section until their roster rate gets above 67% or they fall out of Fantasy's top-70. A lot of managers appear to have been scared off by House's most recent line – five points, three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes – but he left that game early due to injury. It's highly unlikely that your entire roster is better than these two.

Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers (63 percent rostered)

I talked at length about Anthony in last week's column, but that was before we had actual game footage to look at. Now that we've seen three games out of Anthony, I feel… the same. There are some great signs and some very bad signs, and a wide range of possible outcomes are still in play.

For our purposes, the most important things we've learned are: he stayed in the starting lineup when Damian Lillard returned to action; his workload has increased in each subsequent game; he's averaging 29.0 minutes per game; and, through three games, his stats are very similar to what they were during his 10-game run as a member of the Rockets last season. 13 points, four or five rebounds, and almost two 3s is definitely rosterable, and it's still possible his production improves from there.

Davis Bertans, Wizards (44 percent rostered)

For the last couple seasons, I've talked a lot in this column about the best strategy for approaching 3-point specialists. If you're a new reader this season or need a quick refresher, here's the tl;dr: the massive increase in 3s attempted league-wide and the inherently streaky nature of 3-point shooters has changed how Fantasy managers should handle 3-point specialists. Instead of picking one player and holding them all season, they should have a rotating roster spot reserved for a hot-right-now specialist. This rotation spot would see less turnover than a true streaming spot, as the 3s specialist would get replaced every couple of weeks, as opposed to the every-week or almost-every-night turnover that a typical streaming spot would see.

Bertans is hot right now. He's hit 15 3s in his last three games (at a 51.7% clip!) and is averaging 18.7 during that stretch. And, if you're still wary of my "semi-stream 3s specialists" strategy, then Bertans might have the most season-long hold potential of any 3s specialist. He finished sixth in the NBA in 3-point percentage last season, and he's improved his long-range efficiency to 44% so far this season. He's made multiple 3s in all but two games this season, and he's averaging 3.3 per game. He has a steady and reliable role in the Wizards rotation. Furthermore, while most 3s specialists are SGs or SFs, the fact that Bertans does it as a PF adds extra value in some league settings.

Other recommendations: Nerlens Noel, Thunder (22 percent rostered); Nemanja Bjelica, Kings (45 percent rostered); Bryn Forbes, Spurs (38 percent rostered); Alec Burks, Warriors (62 percent rostered); Kris Dunn, Bulls (25 percent rostered); Langston Galloway, Pistons (22 percent rostered); Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Raptors (15 percent rostered)

Deep-league special

Brad Wanamaker, Celtics (6 percent rostered)

Kemba Walker (neck, concussion) left Friday's game on a stretcher. He's officially doubtful for Monday, implying a near-best-case outcome for the Walker and the Celtics – that he not only avoided serious injury, but will likely return to action in short order. As great as it is that he avoided potentially disastrous outcomes, and there is no hard reporting I can point to backing up this claim, I find it hard to believe that he'll take action this week.

Per the team's own official report, Walker is probably out Monday. That's at least one game (and I'm assuming more) in which Wanamaker will need to fill an increased role. He's already averaging 10.7 points and 4.0 assists in 22.9 minutes since Gordon Hayward (hand) got hurt, and now he'll likely see an additional boost for at least a couple of games. Wanamaker doesn't provide much help from 3s, but he has a low turnover rate and he can average close to a steal a game at his current workload. At least until Walker returns, and potentially for longer, Wanamaker is a solid deep league pickup.

Other recommendations: Moe Wagner, Wizards (40 percent rostered); Kenrich Williams, Pelicans (26 percent rostered)