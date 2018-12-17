Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 10: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy basketball waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 10 Fantasy basketball waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say. Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

One we'll give away: Nets guard Joe Harris, a 49 percent shooter from the field who is also hitting over 80 percent of his free throws, and has four games on his upcoming schedule this week.

"D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie might be the first two guards who come to mind when thinking about the Nets, but don't sleep on Harris," Barner told SportsLine. "He's started 27 games this year and is averaging career-highs in points (13), rebounds (3.6) and assists (2.3) per game. His ability to shoot from behind the arc gives him a significant boost in Fantasy value with 2.3 3-pointers per contest."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 10 is Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green, who has a dream schedule this week with four opponents who are among the top 10 in the league in pace of play.

"Green doesn't see a lot of time on the floor, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been productive," Barner added. "Despite logging just 23 minutes a game, Green has been able to average 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, one steal and 0.9 3-pointers. He's also been an asset with his percentages, shooting 51 percent from the field and 78.8 percent from the charity stripe."

