This is the perfect time of the season to score some great value on the waiver wire. There has been just enough time for managers to grow tired of slumping players or be forced to give up on players in order to round out their rosters in other weeks. There has also been a substantial sample size from which to derive trends and make reasonably well-educated projections on what is coming down the line for certain teams and players. In this article, we will take a look at 13 players poised to make an impact.

Standard-to-Deep League Adds

Justin Champagnie, Wizards (45%)

Champagnie is coming off five consecutive starts and is thriving for the Wizards, averaging 16 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and one block over that span. With their injury trouble and lack of direction, it is difficult to gauge how things will go for Wizards players. However, with a relatively full schedule over the next few weeks, it is a good time to take advantage of Champagnie's hot hand.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons (36%)

Thompson made his season debut on November 25th after being sidelined for the first month of action. He got off to a relatively modest start but turned in a couple of stand-out performances in his last two outings, indicating that he may be ready to emerge as a consistent contributor for the Pistons. It is still a bit early to tell if he will be able to keep up the pace, but if he does continue on the right track, his ability to contribute across the stat sheet makes him an ideal player to roster. It will not be long before the word gets out.

Obi Toppin, Pacers (34%)

Toppin is playing well lately, averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals across the last five games. The Pacers have four games next week, including two against the Celtics, who give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers (24%)

After an unimpressive start to the season, followed by an extended injury absence, Nembhard fell off most managers' radar. Nonetheless, he is back in the Pacers' starting lineup and primed to pick up as a solid contributor at his position. In deeper leagues, he is an easy roster-now option.

Shallow-to-Standard League Stashes

Mark Williams, Hornets (63%)

Williams' stock took a hit as he entered the season with an injury and the expectation that he would not debut for a number of weeks. Nonetheless, the time has come for him to break onto the scene. Despite limited minutes, he is already showing that he will be putting up major numbers when given the full green light. The Hornets have a couple of tough opponents coming up, including the Rockets and the Thunder, who both do a good job of containing opposing centers. There is also the chance that Williams continues to ease back into action with limited playing time. However, now might be the last opportunity to find the big man on waivers, so it's best to pick him up even if you have to leave him on the bench for the upcoming week.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers (58%)

Clingan was beginning to show flashes of dominance, including a 19-rebound effort in his last outing before being sidelined by injury through late November and early December. However, the rookie is back in action and delivered a couple of notable performances in limited playing time. It is not time to put him on the active roster. But if you have room to take a flier, Clingan could slowly but surely grow into a highly respectable contributor at center. Perhaps the most notable indicator of his potential value is his average of twp blocks in just 16.8 minutes per game on the season.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans (67%)

Jones is looking great since returning from a month-long absence, averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over six games. Next week is a short one for the Pelicans, with just two games, but they have four games in each of the two following weeks. Now's an ideal time to make the pick-up under the radar and have him ready to help gain the edge in the near future.

Shallow League Adds

Dereck Lively II, Mavericks (68%)

Lively is on the cusp of being a bonafide starter in the league and a clear choice to be heavily rostered in fantasy. He has done well in his first stint as a starter, averaging 8.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and two blocks over 15 consecutive starts. Despite mostly splitting the job with Daniel Gafford, Lively's energetic pace and good passing game should lead to him continuing to gain more preference. The Mavs have four games next week, including two meetings with the Trail Blazers and one with the Suns, who both rank in the bottom half of the league in rebounds per game. The Suns also give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers (75%)

Sharpe was sidelined to start the season but has shown flashes of brilliance while averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 19 games. The Trail Blazers meet with the Mavericks twice and Jazz once next week, and they both rank in the bottom half of the league when it comes to field-goal percentage allowed to opposing shooting guards.

Kelly Oubre Jr., 76ers (72%)

Oubre is on a roll lately, averaging 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals over his last five outings, including three with double digits in rebounds. He has delivered a respectable effort through a turbulent start to the season for the 76ers, but with Paul George finding his groove, it should help raise the tide for the whole squad and allow Oubre to thrive in his lane. The Sixers clash with the Spurs, Celtics, and Jazz next week, which seems favorable to Oubre, as the Jazz and Celtics rank top three in points conceded to opposing shooting guards.

Zach Edey, Grizzlies (85%)

Edey was a relatively common draft selection but was dropped by a lot of managers after he hit a bit of a rut and then was sidelined by injury for almost a month. However, the rookie is back in action and delivered eight points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes of action during his first start since his return. The Grizzlies have four games next week, including matchups with the Raptors and the Pelicans, who both do a poor job of restricting opposing centers.

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks (70%)

Hunter is on fire lately, averaging 22.1 points on 50.3 percent shooting, four rebounds, and 1.3 assists over the last 10 games. Despite remaining in a bench role, he should continue to thrive as a top option among the second unit. The Hawks have four games next week, including meetings with the Bulls' and Raptors' struggling defenses, which means that Hunter has plenty of opportunity to fill it up.

Goga Bitadze, Magic (65%)

Bitadze has done a great job helping his squad stay afloat despite missing their two best players. The sixth-year big man is averaging 13 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 blocks over the last five games and will continue to play a major role until both Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are back in action, which will not be for a couple of weeks. The Magic have four games next week, including meetings with the Celtics, Heat, and Nets, who each rank in the bottom-nine when it comes to field-goal percentage allowed to opposing centers.