Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 12: Best players to add from top-rated expert

And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 12 Fantasy basketball waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say. Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely-available Fantasy basketball free agents entering Week 12.

One we'll give away: Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky, who is set to see his usage explode with John Wall (heel) out for the season.

"Add in the fact that the Wizards traded away backup guard Austin Rivers in the deal that netted them Trevor Ariza and they are now extremely thin at point guard," Barner told SportsLine. "Unless they make a trade, Satoransky will be the starter moving forward. He showed his potential upside Saturday against the Hornets, scoring 20 points to go along with four rebounds, six assists and four 3-pointers. The Wizards only play three games in Week 12, but that doesn't matter; pick up Satoransky now."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 12: Hornets forward Marvin Williams, who has four games on his upcoming schedule this week.

"At first glance, Williams' stats for the season don't instill a lot of confidence," Barner said. He's not always the most reliable option, but he's played much better lately, averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.7 3-pointers across his last 11 games. The key to his recent success might just be his increased playing time. He's only averaging 27 minutes per game for the season, but he averaged 33 minutes during that 11-game stretch."

