Week 11 features a full schedule, with all teams playing either three or four games, except the Suns, who play only twice. The recent news that Luka Doncic (calf) is expected to miss extended time opens up a few opportunities to capitalize within the Mavs' roster. There has also been some shuffling among lineups that look to have resulted in increased roles for a few players, while good health has allowed others to get back in the groove. In this article, we will take a look at a handful of players that should be available for pickup in most standard leagues. We will also dive down for a few guys who may be able to give an edge in the deepest of leagues.

Shallow League Options

Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards (86%)

Coulibaly caught a lot of attention early in the season but was likely dropped from a number of rosters as his play fizzled out over the month of November. Nonetheless, he has picked it up again, averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks through nine games in December. The Wizards have four games in each of the next three weeks, which means snagging Coulibaly off waivers this week could turn out to be a brilliant move.

Malcolm Brogdon, Wizards (63%)

Brogdon gained some attention with solid play following his season debut in mid-November, but a four-game injury absence in early December halted his momentum. Nonetheless, he is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and five assists in 26.8 minutes per game over four outings since returning to action. With four games next week and the ability to chip in across the stat sheet, Brogdon might be one of the most profitable players available on the waiver wire.

Malik Beasley, Pistons (63%)

Beasley has been playing well since early November and is putting together one of the best seasons of his career. He has been especially hot lately, with more than 20 points in four of the last five games while shooting a blistering 46.9 percent from deep over that span. The Pistons have three games next week, but Beasley could still be a worthwhile pickup if his hot streak continues.

Payton Pritchard (85%) and Al Horford (41%), Celtics

With four games next week, Pritchard and Horford have plenty of opportunity to accumulate competitive numbers. Pritchard is coming off a few quieter outings, but he has scored at least 15 points in 18 of his 30 appearances this season and also does a good job contributing across the stat sheet. Meanwhile, Horford was in and out of the lineup from mid-November to mid-December, but he has played in each of the last three games and remains a steady worker in his role.

Standard League Pickups

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks (27%)

Dinwiddie is in position to pick up a significant boost in responsibility due to the absence of Luka Doncic for the next month. Aside from a few stand-out performances, Dinwiddie has been relatively quiet this season, averaging 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.9 steals in 21.7 minutes per game. However, he earned a couple of starts last week and shined in the extended opportunity, averaging 17 points, three rebounds, 6.5 assists, and three steals over the two games. The Mavs have three games next week, which somewhat dampens the anticipation of the potential value in scooping him up, but with four games in the following week, it would be prudent to get him while he is available.

Duncan Robinson, Heat (13%)

Robinson has taken over the starting role alongside Tyler Herro in the backcourt for the Heat, replacing Terry Rozier, who is now playing off the bench. Robinson is averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists over 16 consecutive starts, including two games with more than 20 points. The Heat have three games next week, followed by back-to-back weeks with four games.

Larry Nance, Hawks (17%)

Nance is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks over five appearances since Onyeka Okongwu (knee) has been sidelined. The Hawks have three games next week, but Nance's ability to pad his stats on the glass and on the defensive end means that he can rack up his totals in a flash, potentially delivering monstrous returns seemingly out of nowhere.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors (30%)

Jackson-Davis has done a good job adapting to a significant role in his sophomore season, averaging 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game while starting in 21 of his 28 appearances. The Warriors have four games against opponents with formidable frontcourts next week, which means it could be sink or swim for Jackson-Davis, but it is likely his squad will need him on the floor more often than not in order to compete.

Kevin Porter, Clippers (29%)

Porter is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals over six outings since returning from a three-game absence. The Clippers have four games next week, and Porter has the green light as a leader for the squad's second unit, which could easily result in great returns if he gets into a groove.

Deep League Specials

Quentin Grimes, Mavericks (17%)

Grimes is another player who is likely to pick up a boost in the absence of Luka Doncic. Grimes is averaging 12 points, 4.8 rebounds, and two assists over the last five games while shooting an impressive 50 percent from the field, 43.5 percent from deep, and 80 percent from the foul line during that stretch. He also turned in a 20-point performance last Saturday.

Patrick Williams, Bulls (23%)

Williams is finding his rhythm again, averaging 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one block over two starts since returning from a three-week absence. The Bulls have four games next week, and Williams looks to be back in firm grip on the starting power forward position, which leaves plenty of room for him to deliver a notable impact.

Noah Clowney, Nets (16%)

Clowney started the last three games for the Nets, albeit in place of Dorian Finney-Smith, who is not anticipated to be out for long. However, Clowney's impressive play over the last week will likely earn him continued opportunity in the short-term future, at least. Clowney also averaged 8.3 points, five rebounds, and one block over his last three games off the bench prior to the starting stint. The Nets have three games next week and four games in each of the two following weeks.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans (15%)

Hawkins is averaging 11 points, one rebound, and one block over four games since returning from an almost three-week absence. With four games in each of the next two weeks, Hawkins could be worth a shot, especially considering he scored more than 15 points in six of his 15 appearances this season and has shown the ability to heat up in a hurry.