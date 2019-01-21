Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 15: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy basketball waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 15 Fantasy basketball waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say. Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

One widely available free agent entering Week 15:

One we'll give away: Magic guard D.J. Augustin, a solid option at point guard who is hitting almost 90 percent of his free throws and is shooting 46.9 percent from the field.

"The Magic continue to have no choice but to start Augustin at point guard," Barner told SportsLine. "He's better suited to be a backup at this stage of his career, but the Magic are extremely thin at the position. Augustin is averaging 28 minutes per game as a result, his highest mark since the 2011-12 season. The Magic have a favorable schedule with four games in Week 15, two of which come against horrible defensive teams in the Hawks and Wizards. With averages of 11.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 3-pointers per contest, Augustin is worth a look if you need a point guard.

Another Fantasy basketball waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 15: Wizards forward Jeff Green, who has four games in the upcoming week.

"The Wizards have been one of the teams hit hardest by injuries this season," Barner told SportsLine. "Their frontcourt is especially thin right now with Dwight Howard (back) and Markieff Morris (neck) sidelined. Thomas Bryant has stepped up with both out and is locked into the starting center spot. Green has been starting at power forward, averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds. 2.2 assists and 1.6 3-pointers in that role. His upside isn't as high as it was when Otto Porter Jr. was hurt, but Green still plays enough to warrant adding with four games upcoming this week."

