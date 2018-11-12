Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 5: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Basketball waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Fantasy Basketball waiver wire entering Week 5, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say. Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 5. One we'll give away: Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore.

"Playing alongside the likes of Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle, it's no surprise that Moore largely flies under the radar," Barner told SportsLine. "Even though the Pelicans have a bevy of offensive options, Moore is still averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 3-pointers. If anything, sharing the floor with so many excellent players makes it so opposing defenses can't focus on slowing him down. Don't count on him for much in the way of defensive stats, but if scoring is what ails your squad, Moore is available in 63 percent of leagues."

Another Fantasy Basketball waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 5: Grizzlies guard Garrett Temple.

"Temple spent much of last season coming off of the bench for the Kings, but he's started all 11 games since joining the Grizzlies," Barner told SportsLine. "Not only is he starting, but he's also been averaging 32 minutes. The added playing time has paid off for his scoring numbers, with an average of 12.8 points and 1.9 3-pointers. His 3-point prowess isn't surprising, either, since he's recorded at least 1.1 3-pointers per contest in each of the last three seasons despite limited minutes. With four games coming up, Temple is an offensive option to consider adding. Plus, he's available in 79 percent of leagues."

