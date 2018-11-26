Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 7: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Basketball waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 7 Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say.

Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 7 and revealed the top Fantasy Basketball waiver wire pickups over at SportsLine.

One of Barner's top Week 7 Fantasy Basketball waiver wire picks we'll give away: Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood, who has a four-game week coming up.

"With Kevin Love (foot) eyeing a January return, Hood is one of several players on the Cavaliers who will continue to get more shots," Barner told SportsLine. "He only had an 18.3 percent usage rate after joining the Cavaliers last year, but he has a 19.6 percent usage rate through his first 18 games. His 44.4 percent shooting from the field overall isn't great, but he is shooting a career-high 44.2 percent from behind the arc."

Another Fantasy Basketball waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 7: Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, who has been a big part of Houston's rotation this season after the departure of Trevor Ariza in the offseason.

"Tucker has not only started every game this season, but he's averaging a whopping 36 minutes," Barner added. "The bad news is that his 9.6 percent usage rate leaves him with very few scoring opportunities. On the bright side, he's shooting 44.7 percent from behind the arc, which has helped him average a career-high 2.1 3-pointers per contest. He's also chipped in 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest, making him a viable option to consider adding with four upcoming games."

