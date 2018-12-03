Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 8: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Basketball waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 8 Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say.

Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He has also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 8.

One we'll give away: Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr.

"Dwight Howard [lower body] has been in and out of the lineup all season and is now certain to miss at least two months after undergoing surgery," Barner told SportsLine. "The Wizards don't have much depth at center, so expect them to deploy at lot of small lineups going forward. Oubre should be one of the main beneficiaries of Howard's absence and has already started six of their last seven games. The Wizards only play three games during Week 8, but Oubre might still play enough minutes to warrant starting. Adding him could also pay off in the long run, as well, with the Wizards set to play four games in both of the following two weeks."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 8: Raptors guard Fred VanVleet.

"VanVleet might not get a lot of headlines, but he's been a vital part of the Raptors bench by averaging 9.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 3-pointers," Barner added. "He's made a couple of spot starts when the Raptors have rested Kawhi Leonard, but that likely won't be an issue this week since none of their four games are played on consecutive days. Two of the four games they will play this week come against the Bucks and Sixers, who are both in the top-seven in the league in pace of play, further strengthening a case to add VanVleet if you need help at guard."

Barner has also identified which players you should target on waivers if you need a jolt for your squad, including a shocking forward who gets an extremely favorable schedule this week. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 8? And which shocking forward could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning free agents entering Week 8, all from one of the most respected voices in the industry, and find out.