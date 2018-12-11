Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire, Week 9: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy basketball waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 9 Fantasy basketball waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine's NBA Fantasy expert Mike Barner has to say.

Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 9.

One we'll give away: Mavericks guard J.J. Barea, who has an enticing four-game schedule in Week 9 that includes matchups against the Hawks, Suns and Kings.

"Luka Doncic has been spectacular right out of the gate, but another big reason why the Mavericks are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff hunt has been the play of their veterans," Barner told SportsLine. "Barea has been one of those key veterans off of the bench, averaging 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He's only shooting 29.6 percent from behind the arc, but he has drilled at least one 3-pointer in eight of his last nine games."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 9: Cavaliers guard Alec Burks, another player who should see plenty of opportunities on a four-game schedule this week.

"Burks had a tough time making his way onto the floor for the Jazz earlier this season, averaging just 16 minutes across 17 games," Barner added. "The trade to the Cavaliers has proven to be a huge boost for his Fantasy value, mostly because the Cavaliers have to play him due to all of their injuries. He's cashed in his opportunity, averaging 14.3.points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, one steal and 1.5 3-pointers over 29 minutes a game. Three of the Cavaliers four games in Week 9 come against teams in the top-seven in the league in pace of play, which should leave Burks with even more opportunities to provide value.

