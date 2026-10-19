The NBA season starts Tuesday, and the first fantasy week is a short one. It runs six days, from Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 25. Every team plays between two and four games. Before the start/sit calls, here's how the schedule sets up, because in a week this short, one extra game can decide your matchup.

Who's playing the most (and least)

The Philadelphia 76ers are the only team with four games this week. They play the Knicks on Tuesday, the Cavaliers on Thursday, the Bucks on Saturday and the Pistons on Sunday. Nearly any Sixer who's in the rotation should be in your lineup.

The other end of the schedule matters just as much. The Celtics, Cavaliers, Nuggets, Suns and Trail Blazers play only twice. That doesn't mean you bench Nikola Jokić. But if you're deciding between two similar players, the one on a two-game team should usually sit.

The remaining 24 teams play three games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, DAL, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, NYK, OKC, ORL, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA and WAS.

Back-to-backs

Friday-Saturday is the big back-to-back this week. Eleven teams play both nights: ATL, CHA, CHI, DAL, GSW, HOU, MIA, MIL, NOP, SAS and WAS. Brooklyn and Philadelphia play on Saturday and Sunday. It's opening week, so rest days are less likely, but watch the injury reports for veterans on those second nights.

Best streaming days

How many games are on each day matters more than usual this week. Tuesday has just three games and Thursday has only two, so players active on those nights are less likely to be stuck on your bench in daily leagues. Sunday is also light, with seven games. Wednesday (11 games) and Friday (12 games) are packed, so expect lineup crunches on both nights.

Best streaming teams

Philadelphia is the best target: four games, three of them on low-volume days (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday). Oklahoma City is close behind. The Thunder play only three games, but all three fall on the quiet days, so all three can go in your lineup. Detroit and New York each play three games with two on low-volume days and no back-to-backs. San Antonio and Brooklyn also play three games, with one low-volume day and one back-to-back each.

With the schedule covered, here are this week's start/sit calls.

Guards

Start: VJ Edgecombe, 76ers

Opponents: @NYK, CLE, MIL, DET

Edgecombe's fantasy value is tough to predict this year. After a successful rookie campaign, the Sixers re-tooled, bringing in Jaylen Brown and LeBron James. Edgecombe was still a popular fantasy selection inside the top 80, but that doesn't mean he'll be a must-start player every week. This week, though, with the 76ers playing four times, he is a must-start player.

Sit: Christian Braun, Nuggets

Opponents: @OKC, NOP

Braun frequently slipped in drafts this season due to his injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign, in which he never really seemed to find a rhythm. Still, he was drafted in most leagues and will likely be a bubble starter week to week. This week, keep him on your bench. The Nuggets have just two games.

Sit: Jrue Holiday, Trail Blazers

Opponents: PHX, @SAC

Holiday had a bounceback 2025-26 season but now seems destined to pull back his usage with Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and Deni Avdija likely soaking up most of the usage – not to mention Scoot Henderson. While Holiday should probably be on fantasy rosters, I wouldn't start him this week. Hang back and see what his role looks like.

Forwards

Start: Cason Wallace, Thunder

Opponents: @SAS, DEN, LAC

Wallace just got a contract extension and should be in for the biggest year of his career. He was a frequent draft target just outside of the top 100, making him a start/sit decision almost every week. This week, I'm in. The Thunder play three times with no back-to-backs – and all three games are on the three lowest-volume days of the week. It's a good time to test the waters and see what Wallace's role looks like.

Sit: Peyton Watson, Cavaliers

Opponents: @PHI, BKN

Watson's move from Denver to Cleveland following his breakout season makes him an intriguing fantasy option. However, he's still the fourth option at best. He's worth rostering, but throwing him out there on a two-game week isn't ideal.

Sit: Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers

Opponents: PHX, @SAC

Similar to Jrue Holiday (discussed above), Camara is worth rostering in most fantasy leagues, but his role this season is unclear. At his best, Camara is a 3-and-D fantasy option, but one who really needs 30-plus minutes to thrive. With just two games on the docket and a changing role, Camara should remain on benches for now.

Centers

Start: Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder

Opponents: @SAS, DEN, LAC

Hartenstein dealt with injuries last year, which has managers down on him this year. He was frequently drafted outside the top 100, but I think this is a spot where he should be started. He's healthy and fresh, and there are some tough center matchups to frontload OKC's schedule. Hartenstein will have to be out there battling.

Sit: Neemias Queta, Celtics

Opponents: @DET, NYK

Boston brought in more center depth behind Queta this year, namely Mitchell Robinson. Luka Garza and rookie Chris Cenac could also play roles. While none of them inspire a ton of confidence behind Queta, Queta himself isn't an elite option. He should stay on the bench this week, and probably most weeks that the Celtics play only twice.