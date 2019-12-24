Fantasy Basketball Week 10 Mailbag: Trade Terry Rozier? What to do with Kyrie Irving, Pascal Siakam?

With injuries continuing to pile up across the league, we have a couple of questions this week about what to do with two sidelined stars. Of course the mailbag column wouldn't be complete without a possible trade question, so we have one of those to breakdown, as well.

If you have a Fantasy basketball question that you'd like to have answered in next week's column, reach out to me on Twitter @rotomikebarner.

This is a trade that I would want no part of. Rozier is locked into a huge role with the Hornets, averaging 33 minutes a game and posting a 24.7 percent usage rate. Even with the emergence of Devonte' Graham, Rozier has provided excellent all-around averages of 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 3-pointers a game. Known for his poor efficiency when he was with the Celtics, he actually hasn't been all that bad by shooting 41 percent from the field.

While trading Rozier for a big man isn't a bad idea if you need help up front, these are not two players that I would be targeting for him. John Collins returned from his suspension Monday, which should keep Parker in a limited role off the bench moving forward. Favors could still bounce back from a rough start that has been marred by injuries and the death of his mother, but his scoring upside is limited even when healthy.

What do I do with Kyrie Irving? I traded Andre Drummond for him early on and thought I was stealing. - @RCMB323

Irving couldn't have started things off much better with his new squad from a statistical standpoint, averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.8 3-pointers through 11 games. His usage rate was a whopping 33.9 percent, a stat that figured to remain high with Kevin Durant (Achilles) out for the season. Then everything came crashing down when a shoulder injury put the Nets' star on the sidelines.

It's been a slow recovery for Irving, who has missed the last 18 games. He still hasn't even been cleared for contract drills, so it doesn't seem like his return is imminent, either. If there is a bright side, it's that since this is a shoulder injury, he has probably been able to keep up with his conditioning while missing games. There's not much that you can do with him right now but keep him on your bench and wait out his rehab. When he does come back, he could be a major difference-maker down the stretch.

What do I do with Pascal Siakam? - @miharris10

Talk about stepping up to fill a void. The Raptors couldn't have lost a much more important player than Kawhi Leonard, who signed with the Clippers after leading them to a championship in his only season with the team. Siakam proved last season to be a more productive player, but he's taken his game to an entirely different level this season. He's been much more aggressively offensively, increasing his usage rate from 20.8 percent to 29.3 percent. He's even been more aggressive from behind the arc, which has enabled him to average 25.1 points and 2.5 3-pointers to go along with eight rebounds, 3.6 assists, one steal and one block a night. That is some juicy Fantasy production.

Unfortunately for Fantasy managers who were reaping the rewards of his new role, he's now sidelined indefinitely with a groin injury. The fact that a clearer timeline hasn't been announced almost a week after he suffered the injury makes it seem likely that he could be out for a while. With that being said, his upside is through the roof once he comes back, so there isn't much to do here other than put him on your bench and wait for his return. He's certainly not someone to drop, even if you don't have an IR spot.

The deadline has passed where players who signed during free agency are now able to be traded. Are there any players worth stashing from waivers of buying low on in a trade now in hopes that they'll have greater value once deals are made? - @DaglesBagels

Few teams seem as motivated to trade away a significant part of their team as the Cavaliers are to trade Kevin Love. Whether they can move him and his hefty contract is another story. If he is dealt, though, Larry Nance Jr. would be in line for an expanded role. He's played well in four starts this season, averaging 12.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 3-pointers. He's definitely someone to keep an eye on.

It seems crazy to think that the Thunder would want to deal away some of their better players when they currently hold onto the seventh seed in the West, but they'd probably love to get out from under the contracts of Chris Paul and Steven Adams. A lot would obviously depend on who the Thunder would get back in the deals, but if they trade away Adams, Nerlens Noel could be in line for a starting role. He's stepped up when given added playing time, averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks across 12 games in which he has logged at least 20 minutes. On top of that, he is shooting 65.6 percent from the field for the season.

I'm also not giving up on Mitchell Robinson this season and would try to buy low on him if you need a big man, especially one who provides blocks. The Knicks are, to no surprise, struggling. Their redundant additions to their front court didn't work out, as many people predicted, so they figure to be sellers heading into the deadline. Don't expect Julius Randle to go anywhere, but Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson should both be up for grabs and could prove to be key additions for playoff contending teams who need help up front. Even Marcus Morris could be traded if the Knicks want to cash in on his hot start. We saw what Robinson could do with added playing time last year, so acquiring him now could be a risk worth taking.