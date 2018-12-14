Fantasy Basketball Week 10 Start' Em & Sit 'Em and schedule analysis

Week 10 is busy, with 19 teams entering a four-game week. The remaining teams have three contests, with the exception of the Nuggets, who are the lone team with two contests. Fantasy owners with Nuggets players should proceed with caution when considering starting them, especially in shallower formats.

The sheer number of teams with four games also opens up plenty of streaming options.

Teams with four games: BKN, CHI, CLE, DAL, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIL, MIN, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

ATL, BOS, CHA, LAL, MIA, NOR, NYK, ORL, PHI, TOR Team with two games: DEN

GUARDS

Consider Starting: Jaylen Brown, BOS (65% owned, 28% start)

Opponents: PHO, MIl, CHA

Since coming off the bench over the past three games, Brown's production has improved dramatically. As a starter, he was averaging just 11.1 points (39.8 FG%), 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.9 minutes. Off the bench, those numbers have jumped to 21.0 points (56.8 FG%), 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The shooting percentage is unsustainable, but it appears Brown is more comfortable in his bench role where he can be a larger part of the offense, rather than ceding usage to the likes of Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and even Marcus Morris.

Consider Sitting: Jamal Murray, DEN (99% owned, 56% start)

Opponents: DAL, LAC

Sitting Murray is only a function of his two-game week, as his production has ramped up in the wake of Denver recently losing two more starters in Gary Harris and Paul Millsap. If we assume Murray continues his averages over the past five games, he would be looking at roughly 36 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and three steals for the week. That's fine overall production, but you may be able to find someone on your bench -- or even on the waiver wire -- with four games to stream who has twice as many opportunities to exceed those numbers.

Consider Starting: Justin Holiday, CHI (83% owned, 45% start)

Opponents: OKC, BKN, ORL, CLE

The returns of Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis have not affected Holiday's minutes, and with Jabari Parker now out of the rotation for the foreseeable future, his workload appears to be safe. Holiday has seen just over 32 minutes per night over the past two weeks, and he's been the 55th-ranked player in Fantasy over that time. Holiday's scoring can come and go, but he's been a valuable source of steals and threes for owners who took a chance on him late in drafts or claimed him off waivers early on. With Chicago on a four-game week, including matchups with three sub-par opponents, Holiday can be started comfortably in Week 10.

Consider Sitting: Josh Richardson, MIA (99% owned, 67% start)

Opponents: HOU, MIL, ORL

Richardson has been affected by a shoulder injury of late, and he's shooting only 26.2 percent over the past five games. He's also struggled to provide value in other areas during that time, averaging just 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He should bounce back eventually, but banking on that happening during a three-game week carries risk that may be unnecessary depending on your roster and waiver wire options. The Heat also have plenty of backcourt and wing options to absorb Richardson's minutes if he continues his poor play.

FORWARDS

Consider Starting: Al-Farouq Aminu, POR (65% owned, 38% start)

Opponents: LAC, MEM, UTA, DAL

Historically, Aminu has been one of the league's most inconsistent players. That said, that doesn't mean he should be just 65% owned, especially given his recent play. Coach Terry Stotts has entrusted him with 33.0 minutes per game over the past seven, and it's resulted in Aminu averaging 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals on 64.2 percent shooting. The efficiency is unsustainable, but it would be surprising if his season rank dipped significantly below 120 (it's currently at 109). Highlighting the past two weeks, Aminu has been a top-50 Fantasy asset. A four-game week should help counter any fears of regression.

Consider Sitting: Jabari Parker, CHI (95% owned, 56% start)

Opponents: OKC, BKN, ORL, CLE

This is an obvious one in the wake of Thursday's revelation that Jim Boylen has essentially banished Parker from the rotation. Even before that, Boylen had played Parker just 20.4 minutes per night over the previous five games, and he bottomed out with just four minutes Thursday night in Mexico City. At this point, there's nothing to indicate Parker will be getting his previous role back, especially with Holiday solidified at small forward and Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis healthy.



Consider Starting: Marcus Morris, BOS (70% owned, 47% start)

Opponents: PHO, MIL, CHA

Morris has been a fixture in the Celtics' starting lineup over the past nine games, averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 29.3 minutes. It doesn't appear Morris' role will change again anytime soon, as Boston has found success starting him and Marcus Smart and bringing Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward off the pine. Considering Morris has been the 89th-ranked player on the season, he's a no-brainer starter who should be more than 70%-owned.

Consider Sitting: Tim Hardaway Jr., NYK (99% owned, 80% start)

Opponents: PHO, PHI, ATL

Sitting Hardaway works better in 10-team-or-fewer formats. He's been the 104th-ranked Fantasy player over the past 14 days, but will have just a three-game week, so better options on four-game weeks may be available. Plus, the Knicks' rotation continues to be unpredictable, and Hardaway has been shooting just 37.4 percent during this stretch. While he's been a strong source of scoring, he's mostly a one-trick pony offensively, with his rebounding and assist numbers adding only marginal value.

CENTERS

Consider Starting: Brook Lopez, MIL (82% owned, 48% start)

Opponents: DET, NOP, BOS, MIA

Lopez has been on a tear over the past eight games, and he'll look to continue his luck on a four-game week. Since Nov. 26, the big man has averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 threes, 2.1 blocks and 1.0 assist in 29.1 minutes. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but big men who can rack up threes and blocks while shooting a high free-throw percentage (78.1% on the year) are rare and highly valuable. That value is reflected in his ranking of 61st overall over the past two weeks.

Consider Sitting: Montrezl Harrell, LAC (94% owned, 62% start)

Opponents: POR, DAL, DEN, GS

Harrell was flying high from Nov. 10 through Dec. 2, averaging 20.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes. The big man has come crashing down hard recently, however. Over the past 14 days, he's barely cracked the top 300, despite seeing nearly 25 minutes per game. A large part of his depreciated value has been his free-throw shooting, which is down to 29.6 percent on 3.9 attempts per game in the last two weeks. Until things turn around, it may be best to explore other options.